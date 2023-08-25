The Baltimore Orioles announced Friday -- via wholesome and nutritious pie -- that former outfielder Adam Jones, one of the most popular players in franchise history, will return to the organization and officially retire as an Oriole on Sept. 15 of this year. Here's the revelatory pie:

Jones, 38, was originally acquired by Baltimore from the Mariners in February of 2008 as part of a six-player trade that -- most notably at the time -- sent lefty Erik Bedard to Seattle. Suffice it to say, time would reveal that Jones was the biggest name in that particular swap.

Jones would spend the next 11 seasons with the Orioles, and over that span he would put up an impressive 32.5 WAR, rack up 595 extra-base hits, notch five All-Star selections, win four Gold Gloves in center field, and even author an iconic catch in the World Baseball Classic. Along the way, he would be anchor and spiritual leader of a club renaissance that saw the O's make three postseason appearances. That aforementioned WAR of 32.5 ranks 17th all-time in O's franchise history.

As for the pie thing, Jones made a habit of celebrating O's wins by smashing a pie in the face of that particular game's leading hero. This ritual reached a peak during the team's celebration of its AL East title in 2014:

The 2018 season was Jones' last as an Oriole, and the following March he signed a one-year pact with the Diamondbacks as a free agent. He then spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons in Japan. Now he returns to the franchise with which he'll always be linked.