Adam Jones vetoing a trade from Orioles to Phillies at the deadline was his choice to make

After spending his early seasons with the Mariners, centerfielder Adam Jones has spent the rest of his career with the Baltimore Orioles. The five-time All-Star has been with the team since 2008, and he's played triple-digit games in every season since joining the Birds. At the trade deadline, the 33-year-old veteran vetoed a deadline deal to the contending Philadelphia Phillies from the woeful Orioles, much to the surprise of the baseball world.

Jones, plain and simple, said that he had "earned" the right to make that choice.

The Orioles, of course, play in the hellscape that is the AL East and they just traded shortstop/third baseman Manny Machado to the Dodgers, indicating that they're all in on a rebuild. Jones is having a decent season at 33, batting .285/.313/.431, so his choice to stay with a team trying to retool raised some eyebrows.

On Thursday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Raja Bell talked about Jones vetoing the Orioles' deal with the Phillies, who are currently a half game ahead of the Braves in the NL East. The Phillies have been one of baseball's more surprising teams this season. However, Bell said that it was Jones' decision to make, and he said that he could relate to Jones' decision. He added that the choice was Jones', and Jones shouldn't be judged for making it.

