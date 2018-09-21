Addison Russell placed on leave after ex-wife shares details of domestic violence allegations in blog post

Chicago Cubs infielder Addison Russell was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball Friday after his ex-wife, Melisa Reidy, published a blog post that detailed allegations of years of physical and emotional abuse she endured while married to Russell.

Here's what the league said in a statement on Friday:

"Major League Baseball takes all allegations of Domestic Violence seriously. When the allegations against Addison Russell became public on June 7, 2017, the Commissioner's Office's Department of Investigations immediately commenced an investigation. Melisa Russell declined to participate in the investigation at that time. Our investigation of this matter has remained open and we have continued our efforts to gather information. "With the new details revealed in today's blog post by Ms. Russell, Mr. Russell has been placed on Administrative Leave in accordance with the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy. We are hopeful that this new information will allow us to complete the investigation as promptly as possible."

Reidy filed for divorce from Russell in June 2017, a few weeks after allegations had surfaced in the comments of one of Reidy's Instagram posts. The two share a 3-year-old son together.

In Reidy's blog post, she details alleged physical abuse along with accompanying emotional and psychological abuse.

"The first time I was physically mistreated by my spouse, I was in shock. I couldn't wrap my head around what just happened ... Why did he get so angry? What did I do for him to want to put his hands on me?" the author wrote. "Of course I forgave him and assumed it would never happen again. I just thought he had let his emotions get the best of him, he loves me and he's sorry."

The Chicago Cubs released a statement regarding Russell:

"We take allegations of domestic violence seriously and support the League's decision to place Addison Russell on administrative leave given new details revealed today. We will continue to cooperate with the League's investigation so the appropriate action can be taken."

Since Major League Baseball instituted its current domestic policy three years ago, suspensions have been handed out to Aroldis Chapman, Jose Reyes, Hector Olivera, Jeurys Familia and Roberto Osuna.