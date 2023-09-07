In the second inning of Wednesday's American League West clash between the Astros and Rangers (HOU-TEX GameTracker), Texas right fielder Adolis García was forced to leave the game with what the team called right knee discomfort. García sustained the injury while trying to make a leaping grab on what turned out to be a Michael Brantley home run:

The 30-year-old García was forced to leave the game but was able to walk off the field, albeit with some assistance from a trainer. He was replaced by Robbie Grossman.

García, an All-Star this season for the second time in his career, came into Wednesday's game with a slash line of .245/.323/.495 and 34 home runs in 134 games. Needless to say, the loss of García for any length of time would be a grave blow to a Rangers team that's clawing to hang on to a playoff spot in the AL.

The injury comes as the Rangers are mired in deep struggles. They came into Wednesday having lost five of their last six and 14 of their last 18. Texas was a season-best 24 games over .500 on Aug. 15, but their recent skid has dropped them into a virtual tie with the Blue Jays for the final AL wild-card spot. That's quite a tumble for a team that seemed a lock to win the division and was in the discussion for best team in baseball. What befell one of their best players on Wednesday night won't help matters.