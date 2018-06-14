Adrian Beltre becomes the all-time hit king among players born outside the United States

While his Texas Rangers may've suffered a heartbreaking walk-off loss (LAD 3, TEX 2), third baseman Adrian Beltre made history at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night.

With his fourth inning double against Kenta Maeda, Beltre became MLB's all-time hit king among players born outside the United States, breaking a tie with Ichiro Suzuki. Here's the milestone hit:

Beltre, who joined the 3,000-hit club last season, went 3 for 4 with a double on the night to improve his season batting line to a robust .324/.380/.434. Even at age 39, Beltre remains an impact player on both sides of the ball.

Here is the top of the all-time hits leaderboard among foreign born players:

Adrian Beltre, Dominican Republic: 3,092 Ichiro Suzuki, Japan: 3,089 Rod Carew, Panama: 3,053 Albert Pujols, Dominican Republic: 3,030 Rafael Palmeiro, Cuba: 3,020 Roberto Clemente, Puerto Rico: 3,000

Beltre currently sits 22nd all-time in hits and figures to jump over Dave Winfield (3,110) and Alex Rodriguez (3,115) and into the top 20 fairly soon. Cal Ripken Jr. sits 15th on the all-time hit list with 3,184 and, with good health, Beltre could very well pass him before the end of the season.