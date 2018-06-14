Adrian Beltre becomes the all-time hit king among players born outside the United States
Beltre will soon be top 20 all-time in hits
While his Texas Rangers may've suffered a heartbreaking walk-off loss (LAD 3, TEX 2), third baseman Adrian Beltre made history at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night.
With his fourth inning double against Kenta Maeda, Beltre became MLB's all-time hit king among players born outside the United States, breaking a tie with Ichiro Suzuki. Here's the milestone hit:
Beltre, who joined the 3,000-hit club last season, went 3 for 4 with a double on the night to improve his season batting line to a robust .324/.380/.434. Even at age 39, Beltre remains an impact player on both sides of the ball.
Here is the top of the all-time hits leaderboard among foreign born players:
- Adrian Beltre, Dominican Republic: 3,092
- Ichiro Suzuki, Japan: 3,089
- Rod Carew, Panama: 3,053
- Albert Pujols, Dominican Republic: 3,030
- Rafael Palmeiro, Cuba: 3,020
- Roberto Clemente, Puerto Rico: 3,000
Beltre currently sits 22nd all-time in hits and figures to jump over Dave Winfield (3,110) and Alex Rodriguez (3,115) and into the top 20 fairly soon. Cal Ripken Jr. sits 15th on the all-time hit list with 3,184 and, with good health, Beltre could very well pass him before the end of the season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Wednesday: M's sweep Angels
Also, the Brewers blank the Cubs again
-
Haniger delivers for M's in win
Haniger hit a walk-off home run to beat the Angels
-
Rockies' $100M bullpen part of problem
The bullpen was supposed to be a strength after the Rockies paid top dollar this offseason
-
New additions boosting Brewers' chances
Lorenzo Cain, Christian Yelich, and Jhoulys Chacin have been big for Milwaukee thus far in...
-
SportsLine projections on MLB standings
In addition to the usual fare, our standings page also gives you a running look at the playoff...
-
deGrom could use a little help from Mets
Since the start of May, deGrom is 1-2 with a 1.13 ERA in eight starts