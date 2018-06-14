Adrian Beltre becomes the all-time hit king among players born outside the United States

Beltre will soon be top 20 all-time in hits

While his Texas Rangers may've suffered a heartbreaking walk-off loss (LAD 3, TEX 2), third baseman Adrian Beltre made history at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night.

With his fourth inning double against Kenta Maeda, Beltre became MLB's all-time hit king among players born outside the United States, breaking a tie with Ichiro Suzuki. Here's the milestone hit:

Beltre, who joined the 3,000-hit club last season, went 3 for 4 with a double on the night to improve his season batting line to a robust .324/.380/.434. Even at age 39, Beltre remains an impact player on both sides of the ball.

Here is the top of the all-time hits leaderboard among foreign born players:

  1. Adrian Beltre, Dominican Republic: 3,092
  2. Ichiro Suzuki, Japan: 3,089
  3. Rod Carew, Panama: 3,053
  4. Albert Pujols, Dominican Republic: 3,030
  5. Rafael Palmeiro, Cuba: 3,020
  6. Roberto Clemente, Puerto Rico: 3,000

Beltre currently sits 22nd all-time in hits and figures to jump over Dave Winfield (3,110) and Alex Rodriguez (3,115) and into the top 20 fairly soon. Cal Ripken Jr. sits 15th on the all-time hit list with 3,184 and, with good health, Beltre could very well pass him before the end of the season.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

