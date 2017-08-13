After battling testicular cancer, Chad Bettis is set to start for the Rockies on Monday

Looking for a feel-good story on Monday in Major League Baseball? We've got one and it'll happen in Colorado. Take it away, Rockies:

Chad Bettis will start tomorrow at Coors Field.#TogetherForBettis 💪 pic.twitter.com/m1o378Aqvm — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 13, 2017

Outstanding. Chad Bettis is back in the bigs.

Bettis, 28, was found to have testicular cancer in November and suffered a setback in March. Back in May, Bettis announced that he had finished chemotherapy was ready to begin his return to the field.

Since then, he's been working his way back. He has worked 23 1/3 innings in six outings (five starts). Now ready to rejoin his teammates, Bettis joins a contender. The Rockies head into Sunday's action 65-51, tied for both wild card spots.

Last season, Bettis was 14-8 with a 4.79 ERA (101 ERA+), 1.41 WHIP and 138 strikeouts in 186 innings.

With Kyle Freeland on the disabled list, Bettis fills out the Rockies' rotation alongside Jon Gray, Jeff Hoffman, German Marquez and Antonio Senzatela. Freeland is set to return, Tuesday, though, so there's some shaking out to be done.