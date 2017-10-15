After Dodgers fall behind in NLCS Game 1 vs. Cubs, Yasiel Puig plays role of hero

LOS ANGELES -- #PuigYourFriend, right, Dodgers fans?

It's a hashtag Yasiel Puig started to use on Twitter a few years back and it's ringing as true as ever right now in Los Angeles.

In the Dodgers 5-2 win in Game 1 of the NLCS, Puig peppered left center with a booming double (and he appeared to call it!) in the bottom of the fifth to breathe life into the previously-dormant Dodgers offense. It plated their first run of the game. Then in the bottom of the seventh, he went deep to give the Dodgers an insurance run. It was actually Puig's first career postseason home run, too.

The polarizing Dodgers right fielder has enjoyed a bit of a renaissance during the 2017 season after a pretty down 2016 and it would appear that Game 1 of the NLCS was his return to national prominence.

After taking the league by storm in 2013 as a rookie and then playing at an All-Star level in 2014, Puig took some serious steps back. There were reported locker room issues, injuries, mental lapses and play that paled in comparison to what we saw in his first two seasons.

In 2016, Puig had been relegated to part-time duty down the stretch. He ended up hitting .263/.323/.416 and by OPS+ that was his first career below-average season at the plate. For reference, he hit .305/.386/.502 combined in his first two seasons. It was a drastic drop.

This year, though, Puig hit for much more power (.487 SLG) while getting on base a lot more often (.346 OBP). He shattered his previous career high in home runs (19) with 28. He's never shied away from showing his emotions, but he even seems to be having a ton more fun.

"Yasi is our high-energy guy," said Chris Taylor, who actually hit the go-ahead home run. "He likes to pump everybody up. He wears his emotions on his sleeves, for sure."

Now, Puig did still have issues. He was benched multiple times by manager Dave Roberts for being late. That aside, though, Puig made himself a well-rounded player in 2017 and it's giving the Dodgers a huge boost.

"It's impacting everyone," Roberts said after the game. "I think that it's great when he can play with such emotion and focus as well. He loves the big stage and his only focus is helping us continue to win baseball games. So right now he's playing at a high level and, not only the fans, but his teammates are feeding off it."

Perhaps most of all under-the-radar, is Puig has made himself into an outstanding defender in right field. His 18 Defensive Runs Saved were tied for the NL lead with -- get this -- Jason Heyward, who has long been known as an off-the-charts defensive player. Puig has always had the arm, but he's getting much better jumps on the ball thanks to better reads and it has sky-rocketed his range. His previous career-high for DRS in a season was 10.

Oh, and Puig also stole a career-high 15 bases this season.

Straight up, Yasiel Puig has made himself into a complete player in 2017. Everyone who paid close attention to the Dodgers through the regular season already knew it, but in the NLCS on Saturday night, Puig got the chance to show the world what he is now. He still has as much enthusiasm as anyone, but now he's good at pretty much everything. That's a "heart-and-soul of the team" type guy.

It's been a concerted effort for Puig, too.

"I try to do the best I can in the game," he said after the Game 1 victory. "I'm coming here and prepare more this year than any years here with the team. My manager and all the coaches, and that's the reason I played better this year. I'm so proud of myself and I want to keep going and do the best I can for my teammates and for myself."

After such a rocky last few years for Puig, good for him.

Puig your friend, indeed, Los Angeles.