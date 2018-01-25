After Guerrero and Angels, there are four teams left without a Hall of Fame plaque

On the heels of his Hall of Fame election on Wednesday, Vladimir Guerrero said Thursday his cap on his Hall of Fame plaque will feature an Angels cap. This is significant on two fronts:

Guerrero spent eight seasons with the Expos and six with the Angels. He would've been the Expos' final entry, in all likelihood. Instead, he's not. The Angels have never before had a player with an Angels cap in the Hall of Fame.

Had Vlad decided to go in as an Expos player, the Angels were likely waiting until Mike Trout eventually gets in to have one, as Albert Pujols will surely be a Cardinal. Instead, they don't have to wait. The Angels get their first official Hall of Famer.

That means there are now four teams without representation in the form of a logo on a player's cap: Marlins, Nationals, Rays and Rockies.

This isn't all too surprising. It's three of the four latest expansion teams (the Diamondbacks have Randy Johnson) and the team that used to be the Expos. When might we see these four grab their first Hall of Famer?

Marlins: It doesn't appear that Gary Sheffield has any hope. Miguel Cabrera seems likely to go in with a Tigers cap. Giancarlo Stanton has been traded to the Yankees after eight years, but he has 11 years left on his deal and seems set to have lots of postseason chances in the Bronx. If he gets to the Hall, it'll be on the strength of his Yankees years fresh off his MVP in his last Marlins year.

On the Marlins first Hall of Famer, I've got nothing.

Nationals: If Bryce Harper signs elsewhere after next season, he'll likely spend more years on that team than he did with the Nationals. Maybe Stephen Strasburg builds a Hall of Fame resume?

Max Scherzer, though! He now has three Cy Youngs. By the time his current deal is up, he'll have played seven years with the Nats compared to five with the Tigers. I think he gets in wearing a Nats cap. Here's your bet, D.C.

Rays: Evan Longoria spent 10 seasons with the Rays. He's within striking range in JAWS. If he enjoys three or four great seasons with the Giants, there's a chance here and he'd go in as a Ray. If not Longoria, maybe David Price? He'd need to have three or four great seasons in Boston to even get into the conversation and if he did that, maybe he'd go in as a Red Sox player. I'm not seeing this one. If Longoria doesn't get there, I'm not sure what Ray will in the next few decades.

Rockies: Larry Walker is making progress, so there's a chance it's him here in the next two years. Todd Helton comes on the ballot next year, but I doubt he'd ever get to 75 percent of the vote. It's hard to see Troy Tulowitzki getting into the conversation, either. If Walker doesn't get there via either BBWAA or a Veterans Committee selection, all eyes turn to Nolan Arenado as the Rockies' great hope.