After Pujols, who will be the next player to reach 3,000 hits?

Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols became the 32nd member of the 3,000 Hit Club, less than a year after Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre became the 31st.

Who else might join Pujols and Beltre in the coming years? We're glad you're asked. Here's our best attempt at an answer.

Member No. 33

It seems appropriate that Miguel Cabrera will almost certainly be the next player to reach 3,000 hits, following in Pujols's footsteps. Were it not for Pujols, Cabrera would likely be considered the best (or at least the non-Trout best) hitter of his generation.

Cabrera has battled injury woes in two of the past three seasons, and he recently turned 35. Yet he's all but a lock to break 3,000 hits sometime during the 2019 season.

It's worth noting Cabrera is also 37 home runs away from joining the 500 Home Run Club.

Member No. 34?

Everyone will remember Robinson Cano's sweet swing and smooth fielding. But will they remember him as someone who recorded more than 3,000 hits?

Say Cano finishes this season with 166 hits, as he did last year. That would put him 458 hits away. Cano has five more years remaining on his contract, meaning he'd need to average just over 90 hits per in order to crack 3,000. Seems doable.

Obviously it's hard to know how Cano will age -- he'll turn 36 in October and second basemen aren't known for graceful twilights -- but he's always stayed healthy and the Mariners have no reason to cut bait until he proves definitely that he can't hit anymore.

Two-thirds of the way there, but no chance

Here we have a collection of older players who have more than 2,000 hits. None of them are going to get to 3,000 hits. Nice careers all the same.

Obligatory Altuve monitor

Jose Altuve deserves a mention after piecing together four consecutive 200-plus hit seasons. Presuming he gets there again this year -- and he's on pace to come close -- that would give him around 1,450 for his career. Altuve will turn 28 in May, and he recently signed a new deal that will keep him with the Houston Astros through the 2024 season.

Just playing around with the numbers, say Altuve averages 180 hits through that year. That would give him more than 2,500 as a 34-year-old. That would put Altuve in a better position than the one Cano is in now.

A lot can change in six years, so who knows. But from this point in time, Altuve looks like a future contender for 3,000 hits.

Obligatory Trout monitor

Mike Trout seems destined to reach every big number in baseball lore. He just started his age-26 season, yet he's already more than a third of the way home. Trout is almost certain to finish the year with more than 1,200 hits for his career. He'll probably play another dozen-plus seasons. In theory, you'd bet against almost any 26-year-old getting 3,000 hits. In practice -- well, you ain't betting against Mike Trout.