After Subway Series sweep, Yankees tell Mets to 'bend the knee'

As noted in our nightly recap, the Yankees on Thursday edged the Mets, thanks in part to another big night from Gary Sanchez. With that win, the Yankees swept the Subway Series for 2017. That's the first time the Pinstripers have swept their crosstown rivals in a season series since 2003.

To mark such a momentous occasion, the Yankees decided to bust out a "Game of Thrones" meme on social media. Please regard ...

Bend the knee. 👑 pic.twitter.com/LjqudpzD9N — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 18, 2017

Ouch. OK, every game was pretty close, but, yeah, a sweep's a sweep, especially among rivals. Steven Matz, your thoughts?

Matz: "It sucks to suck. I know that." — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) August 18, 2017

Well, go on, Mets. Bend the knee. For the good of the kingdom.