After the Dodgers make it World Series, Yasiel Puig explains why he licks his bat

The Dodgers decimated the Cubs, 11-1, in Game 5 on Thursday night in Wrigley Field to clinch the NL pennant and move on to the World Series for the first time since 1988. In the midst of the celebration, there were bound to be some fun discussions. Like, say, why does right fielder and incredibly-fun all-around player Yasiel Puig lick his bat?

Puig has gotten in the habit of licking his bat. USATSI

See? He's licking his weapon of choice. But why?

Yasiel Puig explained why he licks his bat: "I make love to the bat and he pays me back with hits." — James Fegan (@JRFegan) October 20, 2017

I will never, ever begrudge a baseball player for anything like this. And you know what? Puig's bat is paying him back and then some this postseason. He's hitting .414/.514/.655 so far.

You do you and lick away, Yasiel. To each his own, especially when it's paying these sort of dividends.