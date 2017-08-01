After trade deadline, Braves promote prospects Ozzie Albies and Lucas Sims

The Atlanta Braves enter August 48-56, 15 games back in the National League East and all but assured a fourth consecutive season without postseason baseball.

Yet Braves fans still have reason to tune in -- renewed reason, even. That's because on Tuesday the Braves promoted two noteworthy prospects, in infielder Ozzie Albies and pitcher Lucas Sims:

#Braves have called up top INF prospect Ozzie Albies from Triple-A. To join team for tonight's game vs. Dodgers. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienAJC) August 1, 2017

Albies won't turn 21 until next January, but he spent the season hitting .285/.330/.440 in Triple-A while seeing action at both middle-infield positions. Ranked the no. 2 prospect in the system, he will presumably slot in at shortstop during Dansby Swanson's exile. MLB.com graded Albies as having three plus or better tools: his ability to hit for average, his running speed, and his fielding. The question, then, is whether Albies has the approach to make up for his lacking power. Otherwise, he'll have to hit for a high average consistently to be a valuable offensive contributor.

A former first-round pick, Sims saw his stock dip in 2016 due to season-long command woes. In 2017, he's managed a 3.75 ERA and a 3.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio in Triple-A. MLB.com ranked him as the 19th-best prospect in the system on the strength of his fastball-curveball combination. Sims' ability to better repeat his delivery will determine just how good the 23-year-old becomes.

Both players will debut in front of a home crowd, as the Braves are beginning a three-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers.