Agent Scott Boras calls out MLB over player safety after Cubs' Kris Bryant injures ankle on wet base

On Sunday, afternoon Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant rolled his ankle on a wet base while trying to beat out a double-play ball in the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals. Bryant went to the ground, was later helped off the field and removed from the game. It's unclear if he'll miss more time, though he was expected to undergo an MRI on Monday with the results coming back on Tuesday.

Regardless, Bryant's agent Scott Boras criticized Major League Baseball for a failure to enact safety provisions that would potentially prevent injuries like this from occurring. Here's part of what Boras said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times:

"What have they done since Harper? The answer is: nothing," said agent Scott Boras, who lobbied for safety measures in the wake of Harper's injury. "They're focused on other factors, economic factors, all things relating to how they can administer the game, and yet the safety of players and resolution of this issue has gone without any attention. [...] "The issue for me is they've done nothing," Boras said. "They have completely skirted this issue. They had an MVP player having an MVP season dramatically get hurt and miss time. It affects playoff races and the entire safety of players, and the integrity of the game. When they are very diligent to get umpires and teams to play during rain, during precipitation, trying to get the games played.

To Boras's credit, he did call for MLB to act back in 2017 when then-Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper suffered a similar fate. At the time, Boras compared the situation to a wet court in a basketball game -- noting that the NBA would stop play to ensure player safety. He also wondered aloud if MLB could develop a different base to use in wet conditions.

Obviously Boras is a divisive figure, with many disregarding everything he says. To be certain, there are times where his comments are self-serving -- and yes, Bryant and Harper are both clients of his. But his points on this matter are logical and consistent. Baseball should be more proactive in preventing injuries like the ones suffered by Bryant and Harper -- even if the solution is to have the umpiring crew or the grounds crew dry the bases with towels or blowers.

Otherwise, players taking part in a game with slick bases have to ask themselves: Is running hard worth the risk of injury, or is it smarter to play it safe when the postseason is on the line?