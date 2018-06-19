AL All-Star Game ballot update: Astros' Jose Altuve takes over MLB lead in fan voting
The fans are doing a great job on the latest AL balloting update
Voting for the 2018 MLB All-Star Game in D.C.'s Nationals Park continues through July 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET on MLB.com. Here's the latest update on how it's going in the AL and it looks like the fans are doing a pretty darn good job.
Designated hitters
- J.D. Martinez, Red Sox; 1,119,263
- Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees; 478,872
- Evan Gattis, Astros; 363,362
- Shohei Ohtani, Angels; 350,579
- Edwin Encarnacion, Indians; 260,915
Francisco Lindor should get the nod at shortstop over Manny Machado, but it's not egregious. Otherwise, that's probably about right at every position. A tip of the cap to the fans who have been voting is in order.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mariners vs. Yankees odds, top MLB picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Mariners-Yankees game 10,000 times
-
Covey a bright spot for White Sox
Dylan Covey has been better than expected
-
MLB DFS, June 19: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
What to know about Tuesday's MLB games
Keep it right here for all of Tuesday's baseball action
-
MLB odds, picks, best bets for June 19
Kenny White has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Tuesday
-
Angels optimistic about Ohtani's elbow
Ohtani was recently placed on the DL with elbow issues