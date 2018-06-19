AL All-Star Game ballot update: Astros' Jose Altuve takes over MLB lead in fan voting

Voting for the 2018 MLB All-Star Game in D.C.'s Nationals Park continues through July 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET on MLB.com. Here's the latest update on how it's going in the AL and it looks like the fans are doing a pretty darn good job.

Designated hitters

Francisco Lindor should get the nod at shortstop over Manny Machado, but it's not egregious. Otherwise, that's probably about right at every position. A tip of the cap to the fans who have been voting is in order.