AL All-Star Game ballot update: Astros' Jose Altuve takes over MLB lead in fan voting

Voting for the 2018 MLB All-Star Game in D.C.'s Nationals Park continues through July 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET on MLB.com. Here's the latest update on how it's going in the AL and it looks like the fans are doing a pretty darn good job. 

Designated hitters

  1. J.D. Martinez, Red Sox; 1,119,263
  2. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees; 478,872
  3. Evan Gattis, Astros; 363,362
  4. Shohei Ohtani, Angels; 350,579
  5. Edwin Encarnacion, Indians; 260,915

Francisco Lindor should get the nod at shortstop over Manny Machado, but it's not egregious. Otherwise, that's probably about right at every position. A tip of the cap to the fans who have been voting is in order. 

