Al Kaline dies at 85: MLB players and baseball community react to the death of 'Mr. Tiger'

On Monday, one of the greatest hitters in Detroit Tigers, Al Kaline, died at the age of 85. Kaline played all 22 of his seasons with the franchise from 1953 to 1974.

Kaline led the Tigers in several categories, including games played (2,834) and home runs (399). In addition, Kaline was an 18-time All-Star, helped lead the Tigers to a World Series triumph in 1968, and won the American League batting title in 1955.

Many current and former MLB players took time to honor Kaline after the news broke that he had died. Everyone from former Tigers ace Justin Verlander to former New York Mets catcher Mike Piazza to current Tigers Matthew Boyd and Niko Goodrum weighed in on the legend's impact on the game.

Such a kind and generous man who meant so much to so many. I hope you knew how much I enjoyed our conversations about baseball, life, or just giving each other a hard time. I am honored to have been able to call you my friend for all these years. R.I.P. Mr Tiger, Al Kaline. — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) April 6, 2020

Mr Kaline truly is one of the kindest most welcoming ppl Ive ever met. From shaking his hand the 1st day I was a tiger to seeing him every single Sunday at the park, he was always genuine. Greeting every player with kindness and a listening ear. I’m going to miss you Mr Tiger. — Matthew Boyd (@mattboyd48) April 6, 2020

Mr. Kaline will always be remembered as the greatest Detroit Tiger of all time, but to me he was more than that. He was a friend and I feel blessed to have known him. His wise words about baseball and life will never be forgotten. Thank you, Mr. Kaline. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/ad4RhYGV3V — James McCann (@JamesMcCann34) April 6, 2020

Very sad to hear Al Kaline has passed away. An Iconic player who played through pain with passion and drive. God Bless, Rest In Peace. #RestInPeace #Detroit #Tigers — Mike Piazza (@mikepiazza31) April 6, 2020

Rest In Peace Al Kaline. Was fortunate enough to meet him this Spring Training. Unbelievable man. — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) April 6, 2020

Someone that was always willing to give back. A man that always made you feel good about yourself and gave you hope when you were in his presence. You will truly be missed Al Kaline aka Mr. Tiger! @MLB @tigers @MLB_PLAYERS #AlKaline — Niko Goodrum (@NikoGoodrum) April 6, 2020

Rest In Peace to the legendary Al Kaline. Your stories & advice brought a smile to everybody’s face on a daily basis. You will be truly missed, and never forgotten. #MrTiger pic.twitter.com/dVnrrX67LG — Grayson Greiner (@ggreiner21) April 6, 2020

So sad to hear about the passing of Al Kaline. He was a legend on and off the field. Through his 22 seasons with the team, he brought joy to generations of Tigers fans across our state as he worked his way into the 3,000 club. Farewell, Mr. Tiger. https://t.co/OVj83SgyMA — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) April 6, 2020

Kaline certainly is one of the most dangerous offensive players that the game of baseball has ever seen. However, his talent wasn't limited to just hitting at the plate. Kaline was a 10-time Gold Glove Award winner, including earning the honor in seven consecutive seasons from 1961 to 1967.

The Tigers slugger also serve as the team's color commentator from 1975 until 2002 once he retired from the league. Kaline also was a special assistant to former general manager Dave Dombrowski while Dombrowski was in the Detroit front office.

The Hall of Fame right-fielder left his mark on the game and many immediately came out to pay their respects to Kaline.