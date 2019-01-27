AL MVP Mookie Betts says he will not make White House visit with Red Sox

Saturday night Red Sox superstar Mookie Betts received his AL Most Valuable Player trophy at the annual BBWAA dinner in Manhattan. As you could imagine, he drew some playful boos from the crowd when he went to the podium.

During the event Betts told reporters, including Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe, he will not visit the White House with the rest of his Red Sox teammates to commemorate the club's 2018 World Series championship. From Abraham:

While Betts has turned the page on 2018, the Sox will not get their World Series rings until April and there's a visit to the White House scheduled for May 9. "I won't be going there," Betts said. "I decided not to."

Rafael Devers has also said he will not visit the White House. Other Red Sox players like Xander Bogaerts and Eduardo Rodriguez are said to be undecided. Chris Sale and World Series MVP Steve Pearce are among those who said they will make the trip. Manager Alex Cora noted he would attempt to use the platform the "right way."

The Red Sox recently postponed their White House visit due to the government shutdown. They were scheduled to visit on Feb. 15 but will now visit May 9. That is a scheduled off day for the Red Sox following a road series in nearby Baltimore.