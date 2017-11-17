AL MVP runner up Aaron Judge sends message of congratulations to Jose Altuve
Judge finished a distant second in the balloting and he paid respect to the winner
Astros second baseball Jose Altuve was of course recently named AL MVP for 2017. Finishing a distant second in the balloting was Yankees rookie slugger Aaron Judge. So ... hard feelings on the part of Mr. Judge? Not at all. Check out the message of congratulations that Judge sent Altuve on Twitter ...
Throughout the postseason, the fans at Minute Maid Park in Houston rained "M-V-P" chants down upon Jose Altuve every time he came to the plate or made a play in the field. Judge, of course, witnessed this first-hand during the seven-game ALCS. So that's a reference to those chants right up front. It's also cool of Judge to say no one was more deserving even though he and Altuve were a lot closer in overall value than the vote reflected.
