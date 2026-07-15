AL pitchers blank NL in MLB All-Star Game; Spain shut down France to reach World Cup final

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⚾ Five things to know Wednesday

🏈 Do not miss this: NFL 'Triplets' rankings

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The only thing more dangerous than an elite quarterback is one who also has a star receiver to throw to. And the only thing more dangerous than that is a dynamic duo who also shares an offense with a standout running back. There are a few NFL offenses that are loaded in this regard. Opponents have to respect the run and the pass when they see these three-headed monsters on the other sideline.

For the 10th year, we ranked the best "triplets" in the league. That is, the best QB-RB-WR trios. I joined eight of my colleagues in the balloting process, and most of us agreed on the top two: the Bengals and Rams. Look at these tandems and tell me there is a better group somewhere else. I'm not sure you can.

Bengals: QB Joe Burrow , RB Chase Brown , WR Ja'Marr Chase

QB , RB , WR Rams: QB Matthew Stafford, RB Kyren Williams, WR Puka Nacua

Part of what makes those two particular teams so threatening is that they possess even more spectacular weapons at the running back and receiver positions. This exercise does not even factor in Tee Higgins, Davante Adams or Blake Corum, who are integral to their offenses' success.

There were also a few polarizing teams in the ranking process. Look at the distribution of votes for these two squads, for instance:

Packers: Avg: 13.3, High: 9, Low: 19

Avg: 13.3, High: 9, Low: 19 49ers: Avg: 8.3, High: 5, Low: 12

⭐ Grading the progress of every 2024 five-star recruit

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Five-star recruits are more likely to develop into elite college football players and top-tier NFL Draft prospects than their lower-ranked classmates. That does not guarantee that every one of them will live up to expectations, though. The 2024 class now has two years of college experience under its belt, and for essentially every prospect who shined as a freshman and sophomore, there is one that has yet to break out.

Our Cooper Petagna conducted an audit of the 2024 rankings and placed every player in one of three categories: Exceeding Expectations, Meeting Expectations or In Question.

Is it possible for the No. 1 overall recruit to be even better than everyone imagined? Jeremiah Smith sure makes a compelling case in favor, and Petagna placed him in the "Exceeding Expectations" tier.

Petagna: "Regardless of the lofty expectations, Smith's immediate ascension into one of college football's most dominant players is nothing short of impressive. After posting back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving campaigns in his first two seasons in Columbus, the Florida native became only the second player in Ohio State program history to record such a feat."

As for those five-stars who have not yet delivered on their potential, perhaps their breakthroughs will come as they become upperclassmen. Here are a few of the "In Question" players we're monitoring this season:

DJ Lagway , QB, Baylor (No. 3 recruit)

, QB, (No. 3 recruit) LJ McCray , DL, Florida (No. 4 recruit)

, DL, (No. 4 recruit) Williams Nwaneri , DL, Nebraska (No. 6 recruit)

, DL, (No. 6 recruit) Dylan Raiola, QB, Oregon (No. 7 recruit)

📈📉 Red-hot Red Sox skyrocket in MLB Power Rankings

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Maybe the Red Sox are not destined for a disappointing season, after all. Boston is still well behind its expected pace, and things were so bad at the start that it underwent a managerial change, but the vibes at Fenway Park are suddenly not quite so bleak.

Once on track for the franchise's worst season since 1965, Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras and multiple others contributed to a hot streak in which the Red Sox closed the first half winners of nine straight. Having won 14 of their last 16, they are suddenly out of the basement in this week's MLB Power Rankings.

Our Matt Snyder explained why Boston could be a major beneficiary of playing in a weak American League.

Snyder: "The American League gets six playoff teams into the postseason, no matter how mediocre they are. It's a sorry state of affairs right now, but that's where this size of a playoff field gets us sometimes. … The bright side here for any of these contending teams, as evidenced by the Red Sox, is that just getting hot for two weeks could well be enough to get them to October."

These four teams moved by at least five spots in the latest rankings:

5. Yankees (↑5)

13. Diamondbacks (↑5)

15. Red Sox (↑10)

16. Mariners (↓5)

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

Courtesy: Victory Vaka

📺 What we're watching Wednesday

⚽ World Cup: England vs. Argentina, 3 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Summer League: Magic vs. 76ers, 4 p.m. on ESPNU

🏀 Summer League: Suns vs. Pistons, 6 p.m. on ESPNU

🏀 Summer League: Celtics vs. Kings, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 Valkyries at Fever, 8 p.m. on USA Network

🏀 Summer League: Wizards vs. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN