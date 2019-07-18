AL West trade deadline guide: Astros shopping for another high-end arm; Rangers looking likely to sell

Status: Definite buyer The Astros have made it to consecutive AL Championship Series and won the 2017 World Series. Of course they're buying -- and they could buy big. Already Houston has been connected to some of the top available starters. That list includes Matthew Boyd of the Tigers; Zack Wheeler of the Mets; Robbie Ray of the Diamondbacks; and Marcus Stroman of the Blue Jays. You can almost count on Jeff Luhnow adding a starter between now and the deadline, given the Astros are currently dealing with numerous injuries and underperformance. Don't be surprised if they land someone with at least one more year of service time remaining as a means of hedging against Gerrit Cole leaving as a free agent. The Astros seem likely to pursue relief help, too, in the way that every contender does in July. If the Astros want to make a splash, they could build a package around outfield prospect Kyle Tucker. He's been tearing up Triple-A and doesn't have a spot in the lineup available to him thanks in part to the emergence of Yordan Alvarez. Outside of Tucker and Alvarez, the rest of the Astros' top five prospects are either hurt (Forrest Whitley, Corbin Martin), disappointing (J.B. Bukauskas), or some combination thereof (Whitley), leaving Houston without top-shelf chits. The Astros do have some post-hype types they could offer to teams to round out a package, including outfielder Derek Fisher and catcher Garrett Stubbs.

Status: Seller, maybe? Of the AL West teams, the Angels might be the likeliest to stand pat. They aren't close enough to the playoff race to justify buying, yet they don't necessarily have the assets to sell. Maybe the Angels would trade Kole Calhoun to free up some money for next season (as well as a spot for Jo Adell), and perhaps they'd look into trading Cam Bedrosian since Billy Eppler has a penchant for finding cheap relief help. Otherwise, what are the Angels going to do? Our guess is keep the band mostly together and try to enjoy a better second half.

Status: Buyer The A's have already been active on the trade front, acquiring Homer Bailey from the Royals. You can count on David Forst and crew continuing to price reinforcements on the pitching side of things -- albeit perhaps modest in cost compared to, say, Houston's shopping list. One of the reasons the A's may resist making a bigger splash is their internal options. Both Jesus Luzardo and A.J. Puk could find their way onto Oakland's pitching staff before the season ends. The catch is that it's tricky to count on either and/or both -- Luzardo, for example, is already back on the injured list due to arm trouble. Luzardo and Puk are arguably two of their best prospects, so if they're counting on their production then they're also limiting their ability to make a huge deal. The A's could try to move Jorge Mateo or Sheldon Neuse -- who would appear to be blocked, given Oakland's lineup is good on corner infielders and at DH -- as part of a deal. But they would seem to lack the top-end prospects required to add a Boyd, a Ray, or a Stroman.

Status: Definite seller We've covered the Mariners situation in greater detail in the past, but they're absolutely going to sell -- the question is how ownership will value money versus the best possible return. The Mariners supposedly had a Mike Leake trade in place that was shut down from above due to the financial component, and it's known that they took on a worse prospect in the Edwin Encarnacion trade because the Yankees required less money. It almost seems Jerry Dipoto may have a harder time negotiating with his boss than with his fellow general managers. Who might the Mariners move? Leake is an obvious candidate. Omar Narvaez would provide an upgrade offensively at catcher for most teams, though it's unclear if Seattle intends to move him. The Mariners could also find a taker for Domingo Santana, Tim Beckham, and Roenis Elias, who has proven to be versatile over the years. It's less likely, barring a complete salary dump, that Seattle moves Dee Gordon or Kyle Seager, neither of whom has produced to this point in the season. The Mariners with the most actual trade value are Marco Gonzales and Mitch Haniger (currently injured). They're probably not getting moved at the deadline, however.