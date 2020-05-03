Albert Pujols hasn't 'closed that door' on playing after Angels contract expires in 2021

Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols could call it a career today and cruise into the Hall of Fame on the first ballot. He's on the short list of the greatest right-handed hitters in history and, depending how long the COVID-19 shutdown continues, Pujols has a chance to become the first player ever with 700 home runs and 700 doubles. He's 39 doubles and 44 homers away.

Pujols turned 40 in January and his production has waned in recent years. He's authored a .243/.293/.407 batting line since 2017, which is 12 percent below average once adjusted for ballpark. Pujols still has a knack for producing in big moments though. He's hit .280/.343/.480 with runners in scoring positions the last three years and .289/.378/.414 in high-leverage situations.

Given his age and declining production, it's easy to assume 2021 will be the final season of Pujols' career. It is the last season on his monster 10-year, $240 million contract, and the market for first basemen/designated hitters in their early 40s is basically non-existent. The market for one-dimensional players could be even worse given the inevitable financial hit caused by the pandemic.

Despite that, Pujols has not ruled out playing beyond 2021. Here's what he told ESPN's Alden Gonzalez when asked about retiring after his contract expires next season:

"I don't think about it that way," Pujols told ESPN in Spanish. "It's my last year under contract, but that doesn't mean I can't keep playing. I haven't closed that door. I'm taking it day by day, year by year, but you haven't heard from my mouth that I'm going to retire next year, or that it's going to be my last year, or that I'm going to keep playing. I haven't said any of that. When that time comes, we'll see. Just because you have one year left on your contract doesn't mean it's your last year. It could be, but it could not be. God hasn't put that in my heart yet."

Pujols has accomplished pretty much everything a player could hope to accomplish in this game. He's won two World Series rings (2006, 2011), he's won MVPs (2005, 2008, 2009), he's reached 3,000 hits (3,202), he's sixth on the all-time home run list (656), and he's one of only 32 players in his history to amass 100-plus WAR (100.8). He's also made a boatload of money.

Given that, there are really only two reasons for Pujols to continue playing beyond 2021. One is history. As noted, he's closing in on becoming the first player ever with 700 doubles and 700 homers. Gonzalez also notes Pujols has a chance to join Hank Aaron as the only players with 700 homers and 3,500 hits. Pujols may want to continue climbing leaderboards and adding to his legacy.

The second reason is love of game. As noted, Pujols has accomplished just about everything a player could ever dream of accomplishing. Many players in his situation would opt to call it a career and spend the rest of their days with their family. All-time greats are wired a little differently though. They love the game and want to play as long as possible. That's what Ichiro did.

The reality of the business suggests 2021 will be the final year of Pujols' career. Teams are steering clear of older one-dimensional players on the decline, no matter how accomplished. Perhaps a big 2021 could change some minds and get Pujols another chance in 2022. Either way, he's not ruling out playing beyond next season, no matter how unlikely to may seem.