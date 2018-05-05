Albert Pujols hit a broken bat single for his 3,000th hit

Albert Pujols on Friday night in Seattle became the 32nd player in MLB history to join the 3,000 hit club. Here's the history-making knock off the Mariners' Mike Leake ...

That's a broken-bat single dumped into right -- hardly a typical Pujols hit -- but, hey, it counts. You can also sense the relief in Pujols. He notched career hit No. 2,999 on Thursday night, so it's not as though he's been lurching for that final hit for very long. Still, milestones make for a heavy weight, and no doubt Pujols has been carrying it for a while.

Now, he can breathe deeply and focus solely on the business of helping his Angels make the postseason.