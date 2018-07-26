Albert Pujols hits 631st career home run, passing Ken Griffey Jr. on all-time home run list

In the bottom of the second inning Wednesday evening in Anaheim, Angels first baseman Albert Pujols launched a James Shields pitch into the stands for his 17th home run of the season.

What's the big deal, you ask? Well let me tell you. It was the 631st home run in the illustrious career of Pujols, breaking a tie with Ken Griffey Jr. for sixth on the all-time list. Here's the historic homer:

The Machine passes The Kid. pic.twitter.com/s9dTzMD3LJ — MLB (@MLB) July 26, 2018

As noted, Pujols now sits alone in sixth place all-time. The current career home run leaderboard:

Barry Bonds, 762 Hank Aaron, 755 Babe Ruth, 714 Alex Rodriguez , 696 Willie Mays, 660 Pujols, 631

Pujols is 38 years old and has 17 homers this season. He hit 23 last year. It seems reasonable that he'll pass Mays and end up a top-five homer guy in history.

Getting to A-Rod at 696 or the 700 mark at this point in his career seem a tall order, though. Of course, he is signed through 2021, so we can't really count him out.