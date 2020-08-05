Watch Now: Highlights: Astros at Angels ( 1:43 )

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Albert Pujols has a fast-approaching appointment with history, as he continues to move closer to the luminous Willie Mays on the all-time home run list. Mays is fifth on that list with 660 home runs, and Pujols is now within one of tying him. No. 658 for Pujols was a grand slam on Sunday against the Astros, and No. 659 came against the Mariners on Tuesday (LAA-SEA GameTracker). Here's a look:

Sure, Pujols is 40 and very much in his decline phase, but he's still got enough in his bat to send a hanging Justin Dunn curve on a long trip to the left field seats. That's Pujols' third homer of 2020, and that's also career hit No. 3,207 and career RBI Nos. 2,081 and 2,082.

Now here's your updated MLB career home run leaderboard:

Barry Bonds, 762 Hank Aaron, 755 Babe Ruth, 714 Alex Rodriguez, 696 Willie Mays, 660 Albert Pujols, 659

Obviously, it would take a surprising turn of events for Pujols to not tie and pass Mays during the 2020 season, but, well, the 2020 season has already been a consistent purveyor of surprises. Whatever the road ahead, Pujols is indisputably a first-ballot Hall of Famer when the time comes. For now, though, he's still hitting dingers.