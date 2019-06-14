Albert Pujols joins elite company with 200th home run as an Angel and is still chasing Willie Mays on the all-time list

Albert Pujols of the Angels on Thursday night against the Rays (LAA-TB GameTracker) hit career home run No. 645. The blast also occasioned an extra layer of significance for the future Hall of Famer:

.@PujolsFive is just the 6th player EVER (Foxx, Griffey Jr., McGwire, Palmeiro, M. Ramirez) to hit 200 home runs with multiple teams. pic.twitter.com/ndRIXDr1rg — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) June 14, 2019

Yep, that's No. 200 as an Angel to go with the 445 he hit as a member of the Cardinals from 2001-11. As you see above, Pujols joins Ken Griffey Jr., Mark McGwire, Rafael Palmeiro, Manny Ramírez, and Jimmie Foxx as the only players to hit at least 200 homers for two different teams. That homer also puts Pujols in slightly less exclusive company on another front:

it's a longer list, but there's this too:



Albert Pujols now has 200 HR as an AL player to go along with his 445 as an NL player.



Players with 200 HR in Each League:

Albert Pujols

Vladimir Guerrero

Mark McGwire

Carlos Beltran

Ken Griffey Jr.

Frank Robinson

Fred McGriff — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 14, 2019

The 39-year-old Pujols has also been somewhat productive this season, as he's presently batting .239/.318/.463 with 12 home runs in 57 games. If he maintains his current 2019 home run pace, then he'll catch Willie Mays (660) for fifth place on the all-time list at some point late in the season.