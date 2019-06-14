Albert Pujols joins elite company with 200th home run as an Angel and is still chasing Willie Mays on the all-time list
You'll recall that Pujols also hit 445 home runs with the Cardinals
Albert Pujols of the Angels on Thursday night against the Rays (LAA-TB GameTracker) hit career home run No. 645. The blast also occasioned an extra layer of significance for the future Hall of Famer:
Yep, that's No. 200 as an Angel to go with the 445 he hit as a member of the Cardinals from 2001-11. As you see above, Pujols joins Ken Griffey Jr., Mark McGwire, Rafael Palmeiro, Manny Ramírez, and Jimmie Foxx as the only players to hit at least 200 homers for two different teams. That homer also puts Pujols in slightly less exclusive company on another front:
The 39-year-old Pujols has also been somewhat productive this season, as he's presently batting .239/.318/.463 with 12 home runs in 57 games. If he maintains his current 2019 home run pace, then he'll catch Willie Mays (660) for fifth place on the all-time list at some point late in the season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Thursday: Braves' streak hits seven
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Brewers' schedule lightening up
The next month should provide Milwaukee with a chance to rack up some wins
-
MLB Omaha: Royals vs. Tigers odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Royals vs. Tigers matchup 10,000...
-
Dodgers can handle Seager loss
Seager was placed on the IL Thursday
-
Evaluating MLB's biggest injuries
Here's our regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across...
-
Six suspects arrested in Ortiz shooting
Police have yet to comment on a possible motive for the shooting but have ruled out robber...