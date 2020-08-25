Watch Now: Highlights: Angels at Astros ( 1:34 )

Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols passed Alex Rodriguez on MLB's all-time RBI list with his 2,087th career RBI during Monday night's game against the Astros (GameTracker). With that one swing, Pujols moved into sole possession of second place all-time. Only the legendary Hank Aaron, who recorded 2,297 in 23 seasons, stands in front of Pujols now.

Pujols reached the milestone RBI mark with a fifth-inning single off left-hander Framber Valdez. Here's the video:

It should be noted, however, that MLB does not count RBI prior to 1920 because it was not yet an official statistic. Both Babe Ruth (2,214 RBI) and Cap Anson (2,075 RBI) are in the 2,000 RBI club when you count pre-1920.

Pujols is also one home run away from tying Willie Mays for fifth on the all-time home run list with 660. He has hit home run Nos. 656, 657 and 658 so far this season.

Pujols, 40, is in his 20th MLB season and the ninth year of a 10-year, $240 million contract with the Angels. Pujols is already regarded as one of the best hitters in baseball history, and although his power production has regressed as he has aged, he'll still have a chance to add to his legacy in this abbreviated 2020 season.