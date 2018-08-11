Albert Pujols picks up his 1,000th hit with the Angels, joining an exclusive three-man club
Pujols is now one of only three players with 1,000 hits for one team in each league
Friday night the Angels used two-run home runs from Kole Calhoun and Justin Upton to mount a come-from-behind win over the Athletics (LAA 4, OAK 3). Oakland's loss combined with the Mariners beating the Astros (SEA 5, HOU 2) gets Seattle to within 1 1/2 games of the A's for the second AL wild card spot.
In the sixth inning of Friday's game, Albert Pujols lined a single to left field for his 1,000th hit with the Angels. Here's the video of the milestone knock:
Earlier this season Pujols became the 32nd player in MLB history to reach 3,000 career hits. He recorded 2,073 hits with the Cardinals and now has an even 1,000 hits with the Angels.
Pujols is the ninth player in history with 1,000 hits in each league; however, he is only the third player with 1,000 hits for one team in each league. Here's the list:
- Albert Pujols (Cardinals and Angels)
- Vladimir Guerrero (Expos and Angels)
- Dave Winfield (Padres and Yankees)
Two Hall of Famers and a future Hall of Famer. Pretty good list.
Carlos Beltran, Orlando Cabrera, Carlos Lee, Fred McGriff, Frank Robinson and Alfonso Soriano also had 1,000 hits in each league, though they spread them across multiple teams.
