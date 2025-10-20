Albert Pujols will not be the next manager of the Los Angeles Angels. The future Hall of Famer and his longtime team have broken off talks after several differences arose during their early discussions, reports the New York Post. Pujols was said to be owner Arte Moreno's top choice to manage. It is unlikely the two sides will reconnect later, per The Athletic.

The Baltimore Orioles are among the other teams with interest in Pujols. The San Diego Padres are in the mix as well.

The Angels have missed the postseason each of the last 11 seasons and they've had a losing record the last 10 seasons. Including interim Ray Montgomery this year, they've had four managers in the last four years and five managers in the last seven years.

Pujols, 45, retired following the 2022 season and last year won a championship with Leones del Escogido of the Dominican Winter League in his managerial debut. Pujols is slated to manage the Dominican Republic in next spring's World Baseball Classic.

In parts of 22 seasons, Pujols batted .296/.374/.544 with 703 home runs and 117 stolen bases. He is an 11-time All-Star who won three MVPs, two Gold Gloves, six Silver Sluggers, and two World Series titles. Pujols, who spent nine full seasons with the Angels, will be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2028.

The Angels, Orioles, and Padres are three of eight teams currently without a manager, joining the Atlanta Braves, Colorado Rockies, Minnesota Twins, San Francisco Giants, and Washington Nationals.

The Giants are said to be close to hiring University of Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello for their managerial job.