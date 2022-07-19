The oldest player to ever take his hacks in the MLB Home Run Derby pulled off one of the greatest upsets in the event's history Monday night. St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols ousted Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber in a tiebreaker in the first round of the Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium (live updates). The final score was 20-19.

The 42-year-old Pujols -- who lost to Nationals wunderkind Juan Soto in the second round -- and Schwarber tied at 13 home runs apiece in the three-minute regulation time. Pujols then found a groove in the one-minute tiebreaker and Schwarber was unable to keep up, even with a late flourish.

Schwarber, 29, entered the All-Star break with 29 home runs, second most in baseball, and he also figured to have the endurance advantage given the age difference. Pujols initially struggled as well, hitting only six home runs before taking his timeout. After beating Schwarber

Players from both teams came over to congratulate Pujols after he took his swing in the three-minute regular against Schwarber.

Pujols is the only 40-year-old in Home Run Derby history. This is his fifth Home Run Derby overall and his first since 2015. He has never won the event, though he did win at least one round all five times he's done it. Pujols lost to Garrett Anderson in the finals of the 2003 Home Run Derby.

Pujols has said he will retire following the 2022 season, his 22nd season in the big leagues.