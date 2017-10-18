ALCS Game 5 lineups: Yankees and Astros back to their regular lineups

NEW YORK -- The 2017 ALCS is now a best-of-three series. The New York Yankees made a thrilling comeback to win Game 4 and even the series up at two games apiece. Here's how you can watch Game 5 on Wednesday.

A few hours prior to Game 5, both ALCS clubs announced their starting lineups. Here's who the visiting Houston Astros will run out there Wednesday afternoon:

CF George Springer RF Josh Reddick 2B Jose Altuve SS Carlos Correa 1B Yuli Gurriel 3B Alex Bregman DH Carlos Beltran LF Marwin Gonzalez C Brian McCann



LHP Dallas Keuchel

Same exact lineup as Game 4 for the Astros, aside from the starting pitcher. The 'Stros have scored only nine runs on 18 hits in the four ALCS games so far. They're still waiting for the offense to have that big breakout game at the plate.

Now here is the starting line the home Yankees will use in Game 5:

LF Brett Gardner RF Aaron Judge C Gary Sanchez SS Didi Gregorius CF Aaron Hicks 2B Starlin Castro 1B Greg Bird 3B Todd Frazier DH Chase Headley



RHP Masahiro Tanaka

Same personnel but a slightly different order for the Yankees against the left-handed Keuchel. Sanchez, a righty, and Gregorius, a lefty, switched spots. Hicks, a switch-hitter who has historically hit lefties better than righties, and Bird, a lefty, switched spots as well. Matt Holliday remains on the bench in Game 5. He went 0 for 3 against Keuchel in Game 1, his only game of the postseason.