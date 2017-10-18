ALCS Game 5 lineups: Yankees and Astros back to their regular lineups
Only a slight change to the order for the Yankees against a lefty
NEW YORK -- The 2017 ALCS is now a best-of-three series. The New York Yankees made a thrilling comeback to win Game 4 and even the series up at two games apiece. Here's how you can watch Game 5 on Wednesday.
A few hours prior to Game 5, both ALCS clubs announced their starting lineups. Here's who the visiting Houston Astros will run out there Wednesday afternoon:
- CF George Springer
- RF Josh Reddick
- 2B Jose Altuve
- SS Carlos Correa
- 1B Yuli Gurriel
- 3B Alex Bregman
- DH Carlos Beltran
- LF Marwin Gonzalez
- C
Brian McCann
LHP Dallas Keuchel
Same exact lineup as Game 4 for the Astros, aside from the starting pitcher. The 'Stros have scored only nine runs on 18 hits in the four ALCS games so far. They're still waiting for the offense to have that big breakout game at the plate.
Now here is the starting line the home Yankees will use in Game 5:
- LF Brett Gardner
- RF Aaron Judge
- C Gary Sanchez
- SS Didi Gregorius
- CF Aaron Hicks
- 2B Starlin Castro
- 1B Greg Bird
- 3B Todd Frazier
- DH
Chase Headley
RHP Masahiro Tanaka
Same personnel but a slightly different order for the Yankees against the left-handed Keuchel. Sanchez, a righty, and Gregorius, a lefty, switched spots. Hicks, a switch-hitter who has historically hit lefties better than righties, and Bird, a lefty, switched spots as well. Matt Holliday remains on the bench in Game 5. He went 0 for 3 against Keuchel in Game 1, his only game of the postseason.
-
La Russa leaving D-Backs front office
La Russa has been with the Diamondbacks since 2014
-
Yanks enjoying big home-field advantage
The Yankees are undefeated at home this postseason and the fans are very much into it
-
Ken Griffey Jr. statue is vandalized
How you gonna do The Kid like that?
-
How to watch Cubs-Dodgers Game 4
The Dodgers have a chance to close out the series in Chicago on Wednesday
-
How to watch Yankees-Astros Game 5
The Yankees have come back from a 2-0 hole for the second time this postseason
-
McCullers a silver lining in Game 4 loss
McCullers was outstanding after battling back problems for most of the second half
Add a Comment