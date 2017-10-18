ALCS Game 5 lineups: Yankees and Astros back to their regular lineups

Only a slight change to the order for the Yankees against a lefty

NEW YORK -- The 2017 ALCS is now a best-of-three series. The New York Yankees made a thrilling comeback to win Game 4 and even the series up at two games apiece. Here's how you can watch Game 5 on Wednesday.

A few hours prior to Game 5, both ALCS clubs announced their starting lineups. Here's who the visiting Houston Astros will run out there Wednesday afternoon:

  1. CF George Springer
  2. RF Josh Reddick
  3. 2B Jose Altuve
  4. SS Carlos Correa
  5. 1B Yuli Gurriel
  6. 3B Alex Bregman
  7. DH Carlos Beltran
  8. LF Marwin Gonzalez
  9. C Brian McCann

    LHP Dallas Keuchel

Same exact lineup as Game 4 for the Astros, aside from the starting pitcher. The 'Stros have scored only nine runs on 18 hits in the four ALCS games so far. They're still waiting for the offense to have that big breakout game at the plate.

Now here is the starting line the home Yankees will use in Game 5:

  1. LF Brett Gardner
  2. RF Aaron Judge
  3. C Gary Sanchez
  4. SS Didi Gregorius
  5. CF Aaron Hicks
  6. 2B Starlin Castro
  7. 1B Greg Bird
  8. 3B Todd Frazier
  9. DH Chase Headley

    RHP Masahiro Tanaka

Same personnel but a slightly different order for the Yankees against the left-handed Keuchel. Sanchez, a righty, and Gregorius, a lefty, switched spots. Hicks, a switch-hitter who has historically hit lefties better than righties, and Bird, a lefty, switched spots as well. Matt Holliday remains on the bench in Game 5. He went 0 for 3 against Keuchel in Game 1, his only game of the postseason.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
SlingTV