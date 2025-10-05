Saturday was the last day of the 2025 MLB season that we'll see more than two games in a day. It ended up fun after a dreadful start. The Cubs and Yankees were blown out by the Brewers and Blue Jays, respectively, but then the Dodgers-Phillies and Tigers-Mariners games brought all the drama. Here's to having two more fun games on Sunday. While we're here, it's time to start grabbing some gambling action for every day of the playoffs.

The odds are from DraftKings today. Let's ride.

George Springer over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-104)

Handicapping the game result in Toronto Sunday is very difficult with lefty ace Max Fried taking the ball for the Yankees against rookie Trey Yesavage of the Blue Jays. Both teams have vulnerable bullpens too. I have a sneaking suspicion the Yankees win the game, but I'm not confident and I fully realize that I'm probably looking in that direction just because I'd rather series a 1-1 series than 2-0 for purposes of drama. That means we need to stay away from gambling on the game result. We can zero in on player props though.

Springer found the fountain of youth this season, hitting .309/.399/.560 (career-high 161 OPS+). He'll hit leadoff in Game 2, meaning we get to max out on chances for him at the plate here in addition to having some thunder behind him. He saw the ball really well against Fried this season too, going 4 for 11 (.364) with two walks, two doubles and a home run. Maybe he'll hit a leadoff home run and cash our tickets right away.

Trey Yesavage over 4.5 strikeouts (-127)

The 2024 first-round pick out of East Carolina misses bats. He struck out 160 hitters in 98 innings in the minors this season. He struck out 16 in 14 innings at the big-league level. No one on the Yankees' roster has faced him and unfamiliarity is to the pitcher's advantage when he has great swing-and-miss stuff like Yesavage does. The Yankees are a high-volume strikeout team (fifth-highest strikeout rate against right-handed pitchers in the regular season) too. Finally, there are always concerns with a quick hook in the playoffs, but I think with the Jays up 1-0 in the series and having a not-great bullpen means that they'll stick with Yesavage long enough to hit this over.

Tigers at Mariners first five innings, under 2.5 runs (+124)

Only five runs were scored in Game 1 of this series in 11 innings. This time around, Tarik Skubal of the Tigers faces Luis Castillo of the Mariners. Skubal is the best pitcher in the world and his outing in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series (7 ⅔ IP, 3 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 14 K) showed that he's shaken off the mild injury to his side from September. He'll carve up the Mariners here. Castillo, likewise, will enjoy pitching at home. He has a 2.60 ERA in T-Mobile Park this season. He just needs to pitch around righty-killer Kerry Carpenter.

This is a low total, even for just the first five innings, but these pitchers will get the job done. The first five innings will fly by here with runs at a major premium.