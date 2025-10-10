As the broadcast just noted, George Kirby has thrown 25 sliders out of 40 pitches. That is ... a lot.
Mariners vs. Tigers live updates and score for ALDS Game 5
It's win or go home on Friday night in Seattle
Friday brings a winner-take-all game to close out the best-of-five American League Division Series. The Seattle Mariners will host the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on Friday night. The loser goes home and the winner will advance to the American League Championship Series, where the Toronto Blue Jays await. The ALCS will begin Sunday in Toronto. ALCS Game 5 is streaming on fubo (Try for free).
After falling behind 3-0 in Game 4, the Tigers rallied to score nine unanswered runs and force the decisive Game 5. They will have their ace on the mound Friday: Tarik Skubal, the reigning AL Cy Young award winner and arguably the best pitcher in baseball. He allowed two runs in seven innings in Game 2 against the Mariners, though Detroit's bullpen lost the game late.
The Mariners will counter with George Kirby, not Luis Castillo, who was terrific late in the regular season. To be clear, Kirby has also pitched well, including holding the Tigers to two runs in five innings in Game 1. Moreso on Seattle's side, expect the bullpen to be a major factor in Game 5. Closer Andrés Muñoz went two innings in Game 1 and may be asked to do it again.
Mariners vs. Tigers: Game 5 info
Date: Friday, Oct. 10 | Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
Location: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle
TV channel: Fox | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)
Probable pitchers: RHP George Kirby (SEA) vs. LHP Tarik Skubal (DET)
Odds: SEA +100 | DET -120 (via BetMGM)
We'll be here to update Friday's ALDS action as it happens with highlights, commentary, and analysis as it happens. You can join us below.
Skubal's pitched well despite trailing 1-0. The run came on an excuse me double on a pitch well off the plate, a steal of third, and a sac fly. Kirby has allowed two singles and is winning the pitch count battle 34-54.
Basic win probability says the Mariners currently have a 68.0% chance to win Game 5 and advance to the ALCS. It's 1-0 Seattle in the middle of the third.
Garver hits a sac fly to plate Naylor, who doubled and stole third.
How did Naylor hit that? This is a 100.2 mph sinker well off the plate that he poked into left for a double. He then stole third.
Naylor with a one-out double in the second on an excuse-me swing.
Cal Raleigh singled off Tarik Skubal, but nothing else for the Mariners. Both pitchers are throwing gas. Skubal's hit 99.9 mph, Kirby 98.1 mph, both up 1-2 mph from their season average.
Kirby works around the leadoff baserunner. It's Skubal time.
If this is the strike zone all game, it will be a good night for the pitchers.
Carpenter is aboard after lining a ball off Crawford's glove.
First pitch breaking ball. Long gone are the days of the starting pitcher just laying a fastball in there on the game's first pitch.
Kirby delivers a strike to get us going.
Winner goes to Toronto for the ALCS, loser gomes home.
First, the visiting Tigers:
1. RF Kerry Carpenter, LHB
2. 2B Gleyber Torres, RHB
3. LF Riley Greene, LHB
4. 1B Spencer Torkelson, RHB
5. DH Colt Keith, LHB
6. 3B Zach McKinstry, LHB
7. C Dillon Dingler, RHB
8. CF Parker Meadows, LHB
9. SS Javier Báez, RHB
SP Tarik Skubal, LHP
Chances are Jahmai Jones will pinch-hit against a lefty at some point, most likely for Keith or McKinstry. Here now is the starting nine for the home Mariners:
1. LF Randy Arozarena, RHB
2. C Cal Raleigh, SHB
3. CF Julio Rodríguez, RHB
4. 2B Jorge Polanco, SHB
5. 3B Eugenio Suárez, RHB
6. 1B Josh Naylor, LHB
7. DH Mitch Garver, LHB
8. RF Victor Robles, RHB
9. SS JP Crawford, LHB
SP George Kirby, RHP
Dominic Canzone figures to pinch-hit for a righty once Skubal is out of the game, possibly for Garver but also maybe for Robles.
Here is everything you need to know going into tonight's Game 5. How the Mariners and Tigers got here, their pitching plans, important matchup, etc.
