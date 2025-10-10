Mariners vs. Tigers live updates and score for ALDS Game 5

Friday brings a winner-take-all game to close out the best-of-five American League Division Series. The Seattle Mariners will host the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on Friday night. The loser goes home and the winner will advance to the American League Championship Series, where the Toronto Blue Jays await. The ALCS will begin Sunday in Toronto. ALCS Game 5 is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

After falling behind 3-0 in Game 4, the Tigers rallied to score nine unanswered runs and force the decisive Game 5. They will have their ace on the mound Friday: Tarik Skubal, the reigning AL Cy Young award winner and arguably the best pitcher in baseball. He allowed two runs in seven innings in Game 2 against the Mariners, though Detroit's bullpen lost the game late.

The Mariners will counter with George Kirby, not Luis Castillo, who was terrific late in the regular season. To be clear, Kirby has also pitched well, including holding the Tigers to two runs in five innings in Game 1. Moreso on Seattle's side, expect the bullpen to be a major factor in Game 5. Closer Andrés Muñoz went two innings in Game 1 and may be asked to do it again.

Mariners vs. Tigers: Game 5 info



Date: Friday, Oct. 10 | Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle

TV channel: Fox | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Probable pitchers: RHP George Kirby (SEA) vs. LHP Tarik Skubal (DET)

Odds: SEA +100 | DET -120 (via BetMGM)

