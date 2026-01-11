While there are plenty of on-field/on-court/on-ice moments carrying us through this particular weekend, Major League Baseball finally saw a big splash as well: the Cubs have agreed with three-time All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman on a five-year, $175 million deal.

Let's examine the fallout.

The Cubs fit

Even in losing free-agent right fielder Kyle Tucker to free agency, there was an argument that the Cubs were perfectly fine running it back with their position players. Carson Kelly and Miguel Amaya can split catching duties. Michael Busch, Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson and Matt Shaw filled out the infield. Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki are set in the outfield and Moisés Ballesteros seems ready to take on everyday DH work.

Still, I recently noted that the offense could sure use at least one upgrade to help take the Cubs to the proverbial next level.

Bregman replacing Shaw in the lineup, at least in theory and on paper, makes that happen.

Yes, Shaw was a better hitter in the second half, but .258/.317/.522 in a 63-game sample isn't enough to take a player like Bregman off the table. Further, Shaw hit .222/.313/.375 in the last month of the season and .118/.318/.118 in the playoffs.

Even if you believe in Shaw down the line, Bregman is an upgrade in the short term for a playoff team.

Cubs trade bait?

First things first, let's be clear: The Cubs don't have to trade anyone.

If they decide they want to strengthen the organization elsewhere by dealing from the infield crowd, though, it's possible. There have been rumors for weeks that Hoerner could be moved. Personally, I think that would be an outrageously stupid move, given that I believe he's one of the best "glue guys" in baseball. But, sure, we'll humor the rumor mill and point out that the Cubs could move him in his last year before free agency and put Shaw at second.

More likely is Shaw being dealt. There's plenty of potential: he posted 3.1 WAR as a rookie at age 24 and he can play both second and third -- and even shortstop, in a bind. If the Cubs truly believed he was ready for a star turn, they wouldn't have signed Bregman to a five-year deal. Then again, Hoerner is only one year away from free agency, so keeping Shaw around provides a backup plan for 2027.

As noted, the Cubs don't have to make a trade. If they do, either Hoerner or Shaw could go.

No Marte?

For much of the offseason, Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte has been rumored to be on the trading block. Instead, the D-backs have decided to hold onto their All-Star infielder.

This might seem odd to mention here but these are all pieces of the glorious tapestry that is the MLB offseason right now. Plenty of contending teams could use an infield upgrade and with Bregman and, seemingly, Marte off the table, other pieces now become more in demand.

Speaking of which ...

Bichette front and center

Bo Bichette is coming off a season in which he hit .311 with a 129 OPS+ and was a beast in the World Series. He's a shortstop, but can also handle second base and, conceivably, could play third if a team asked him to. With Bregman off the board and Marte no longer a viable trade candidate, Bichette is the top infield option and it's not particularly close. There's already a lot of smoke with the Red Sox and Bichette and we'll hear more about a handful more suitors in the coming days.

Donovan could follow

It's always domino effect with these things, right? Let's suppose that Marte is really off the market and the Cubs are going to hold onto Hoerner. Even if Shaw is available, Cardinals All-Star utility man Brendan Donovan is better, meaning he's in line behind Bichette for contenders seeking an infield upgrade.

Donovan, who turns 29 in a few days, is under team control through 2027. He hit .287/.353/.422 (119 OPS+) with 2.7 WAR last season. He recently agreed to a $5.8 million contract for 2026 ahead of the arbitration deadline.

The hunch here is the Donovan rumor mill won't really start churning until Bichette signs, but with Bregman and Marte off the market, that could be soon.

It's all related. And it's all pretty fun right now here in the middle of January for all things MLB rumors.