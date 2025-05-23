Another Boston Red Sox infielder has gone down with an injury. Star third baseman Alex Bregman exited Friday afternoon's game against the Baltimore Orioles (GameTracker) with what the team called right quad tightness. Bregman roped a single to left field in the fifth inning, rounded first base, then immediately called for the trainer and exited the game with a slight limp.

Bregman will surely head for tests to determine the severity of the injury. Here's the play:

Boston is already without first baseman Triston Casas, who will miss the rest of the season following knee surgery. Utility types Romy Gonzalez, Nick Sogard, and Abraham Toro have been manning first base since Casas got hurt. Now the Red Sox may have to find someone to play the hot corner as well.

Of course, the Red Sox have a three-time All-Star third baseman on the roster: Rafael Devers. After signing Bregman, the Red Sox moved Devers to DH full-time, something he didn't seem to appreciate. Devers also declined to give first base a try after Casas got hurt. He has not played the field at all in 2025. Not even in spring training.

If Bregman misses time, would the Red Sox ask Devers to return to the hot corner? He might accept that move because he wants to play third base. Devers is a poor defender at the hot corner, though. That was part of the reason they signed Bregman, a terrific defender, and moved Devers off the dirt and into the batter's box.

Bregman missing time could open the door for top shortstop prospect Marcelo Mayer, who is hitting .265/.344/.452 with eight home runs in 42 Triple-A games. He's played five games at third base this year, though none since April 27. Our R.J. Anderson ranked Mayer the tenth best prospect in baseball entering the season.

The Red Sox have shown a willingness to put a top shortstop prospect at third base. In 2013, Xander Bogaerts came up and broke into the big leagues at third base and helped Boston win the World Series. That was several front office regimes ago, but there is precedent for the Red Sox putting a touted shortstop prospect at third.

Entering Friday's doubleheader at Fenway Park, the Red Sox were 25-26 and in third place in the AL East. Bregman has been worth every penny so far, hitting .299/.385/.553 with 17 doubles and 11 home runs.