Veteran infielder Alex Bregman will be opting out of his contract the Boston Red Sox and becoming a free agent this coming offseason, the New York Post reports.

Bregman, 31, is coming off a highly productive 2025 season for Boston in which he slashed .273/.360/.462 (128 OPS+) with 18 home runs and 28 doubles. Although he was limited to 114 games played because of a serious quad strain, Bregman still managed a WAR of 3.5 for the season. He earned his third career All-Star selection. For his career, Bregman boasts an OPS+ of 132 and a WAR of 43.1 across parts of 10 MLB seasons.

Alex Bregman BOS • 3B • #2 BA 0.273 R 64 HR 18 RBI 62 SB 1 View Profile

Last winter, Bregman turned down a higher offer from the Detroit Tigers in order to sign a shorter-term deal with the Red Sox. That deal paid him $36.67 million for 2025 and includes $41.67 million salaries for both 2026 and 2027 with opt-outs after each of those seasons.

Since Bregman on a rate basis enjoyed his best offensive season since 2022, he and agent Scott Boras are betting he'll have a healthier market in the coming 2025-26 offseason.

That upcoming free-agent class includes position players like Kyle Tucker, Pete Alonso, Bo Bichette, and Kyle Schwarber. However, at third base -- Bregman's primary position this past season -- only Eugenio Suárez stands out. Boston figures to make an effort to bring Bregman back for 2026 and beyond, and other teams possibly in need of help or upgrades at third base include the Tigers, Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, and Texas Rangers.