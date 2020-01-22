Alex Gordon, Royals agree to one-year, $4 million deal for 2020 season
Gordon will suit up for his 14th season in Kansas City
The Kansas City Royals and left fielder Alex Gordon reached an agreement on a one-year, $4 million deal for the 2020 season, the team announced on Wednesday. Gordon has also waived his 10-and-5 clause and can be traded, but he will get a $500,000 assignment bonus if that happens, reports MLB.com's Jeffrey Flanagan.
The Royals unsurprisingly declined Gordon's $23 million club option for 2020, but he will spend his 14th MLB season with the Royals, who drafted him as the second overall pick in the 2005 MLB Draft.
Gordon, who turns 36 in February, had his best offensive season since 2015 last year. He hit .266/.345/.396 with 13 home runs, 31 doubles, 76 RBI and a .741 OPS (96 OPS+). Following the 2019 season, Gordon also won his seventh career Gold Glove. Over the last two seasons, Gordon has a 2.9 WAR and remains a reliable defensive option in left field. Gordon ranks as fifth-best among all outfielders in ultimate zone rating (UZR).
The three-time All-Star will be a steady figure for the rebuilding Royals next season. He'll join a Royals outfield that includes Jorge Soler, Whit Merrifield, Brett Phillips, Hunter Dozier and Bubba Starling. With this offseason's signing of third baseman Maikel Franco, Merrifield will likely shift to center field with Dozier moving to right field for the 2020 season.
Next season, Kansas City will begin its tenure with a new manager in former St. Louis Cardinals skipper Mike Matheny, as well as new ownership with John Sherman taking over for the late David Glass.
