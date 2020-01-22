Alex Gordon, Royals closing in on reunion for 2020 season, report says

The Kansas City Royals and left fielder Alex Gordon are nearing an agreement on a one-year deal for the 2020 season, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The details of the deal are unknown at this point, but Feinsand adds that it will likely be announced on Wednesday. The Royals unsurprisingly declined Gordon's $23 million club option for 2020, but he still seems likely to suit up in K.C. this year. Gordon has spent the entirety of his 13-year MLB career with the Royals, who drafted him as the second overall pick in the 2005 MLB Draft.

Gordon, who turns 36 in February, had his best offensive season since 2015 last year. He hit .266/.345/.396 with 13 home runs, 31 doubles, 76 RBI and a .741 OPS (96 OPS+). Following the 2019 season, Gordon also won his seventh career Gold Glove. Over the last two seasons, Gordon has a 2.9 WAR and remains a reliable defensive option in left field. Gordon ranks as fifth-best among all outfielders in ultimate zone rating (UZR).

The three-time All-Star will be a steady figure for the rebuilding Royals next season. He'll join a Royals outfield that now includes Jorge Soler, Whit Merrifield, Brett Phillips, Hunter Dozier and Bubba Starling. With this offseason's signing of third baseman Maikel Franco, Merrifield will likely shift to center field with Dozier moving to right field for the 2020 season.

Next season, Kansas City will begin its tenure with a new manager in former St. Louis Cardinals skipper Mike Matheny as well as new ownership with John Sherman taking over for the late David Glass.