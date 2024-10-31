Minnesota Twins first baseman and outfielder Alex Kirilloff on Thursday announced his retirement from baseball with a post on social media. The Twins have since acknowledged Kiriloff's decision and thanked him for his nine years as a player in the organization. Kiriloff turns 27 on Nov. 9.

Here is his message in full that he posted to his Instagram account:

After nine seasons in professional baseball, I'm announcing my decision to step away from the game today. Baseball has always been a cornerstone of my life. Starting with my childhood in western Pennsylvania, where I grew up as the son of a baseball coach. Spending countless hours in the batting cages, hitting hundreds of balls daily, fueled my dream of playing Major League Baseball. Living that dream has been an absolute joy — and this journey has been filled with unforgettable moments, challenges that led to growth, and lasting experiences that have enriched my life beyond measure. In my nine professional seasons, I've encountered numerous injuries, which led me to search for new ways to overcome the pain. These challenges have taken a toll on me mentally and physically; over time, I've realized that my passion for playing the game has shifted. Baseball demands an 'all-in' approach, something I've brought to every season. However, I can no longer give it the total commitment it requires. I've always believed that playing this game requires 110% effort, and anything less would not do justice to my teammates, coaches, fans, or the game itself. I am deeply grateful for the support I've received from my wife, family, friends, teammates, coaches, staff, and fans throughout my career. There are so many people to thank, and I will personally thank them. Your belief in me made all the difference, and I will be forever grateful. I'd like to thank the Minnesota Twins for giving me an opportunity. The things I was able to experience, I'll be able to take with me the rest of my life. As I navigate the recovery process for my current lower back injury, I'm excited to focus more on my family and explore new opportunities. While this next chapter won't take place on the field, my story is far from over. With love and appreciation, Alex Kirilloff

Kiriloff is coming off a 2024 season in which he slashed .201/.270/.384 with five home runs in 57 games. For his major-league career, he owns a slash line of .248/.309/.412 across parts of four seasons with 27 home runs in 249 games played.

A former No. 15 overall pick in 2016 out of Plum High School in Pittsburgh, Kirilloff reached the majors in 2021. As he indicated in his statement, Kirilloff has battled a wide array of serious and painful injuries throughout his career, which led to his decision to step away from the game at such a young age.