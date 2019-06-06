Alex Rodriguez called fiancée Jennifer Lopez his dream date way back in 1998

One of MLB's biggest names will soon be marrying one of entertainment's biggest names. Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and longtime actor/singer (and Bronx native) Jennifer Lopez have been engaged for a few months now.

But it turns out A-Rod was eyeing his future wife as early as 1998, more than two decades ago.

MLB Network's "Intentional Talk" shared archived footage this week of an interview with Rodriguez while the 14-time All-Star still played for the Seattle Mariners. A boyish-looking A-Rod declared Lopez the apple of his eye, way back then.

"What would a dream date with Alex Rodriguez be?" a reporter asks the young Rodriguez in the clip.

"Jennifer Lopez," he responds without hesitation. "Hopefully you can find me a date with her."

Rodriguez himself has since re-posted the video, complete with a heartfelt caption: "I just had a feeling. A-Rod always knew, JLo." Rodriguez and Lopez have separately been married a combined four times since those remarks, but they've done nothing but heap praise upon each other since they started dating in 2017.

The couple famously announced their engagement this March, with both the longtime Yankees slugger and world-renowned singer talking up their deep connection. In fact, even Marc Anthony, Lopez's husband of 10 years, has been publicly supportive of the relationship, appearing in recent videos with the two together.