Alex Rodriguez hits Yankees batting practice in full uniform a day after his VMAs appearance

Derek Jeter might own a baseball team, but his former New York Yankees teammate has been enjoying much better headlines around baseball this week.

Jeter, of course, hasn't enjoyed many good headlines altogether since taking ownership of the Miami Marlins. But Alex Rodriguez, who played alongside Jeter in the Big Apple from 2004-2014, is a different story entirely.

On Monday night, the retired slugger was everyone's favorite cameo at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, where he eyeballed, supported and played paparazzi for his celebrity girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez. J-Lo even gave him a shout-out during her Video Vanguard acceptance speech, and his facial expressions during her performance were like that of a lifelong, die-hard fan.

Get you a boo who supports you like A-Rod supports JLO pic.twitter.com/NElqi6O8b7 — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) August 21, 2018

Now, less than 24 hours after rocking the red carpet with Lopez outside Radio City Music Hall in New York, Rodriguez has been spotted as a VIP guest of the Yankees. With his old team in Miami on Tuesday to take on the Jeter-owned Marlins, guess who got to take the field for Yankees batting practice and infield warmups?

That's right. A-Rod. And he did so, as noted by the New York Post's George Jackson and other media, in full Yankees BP uniform.

Alex Rodriguez with Yankees in uniform watching early BP and infield practice — George A. King III (@GeorgeAKingIII) August 21, 2018

Alex Rodriguez, who still has a special adviser title with the Yankees, in uniform and on the field as the Yankees are out there doing some early work — Erik Boland (@eboland11) August 21, 2018

Álex Rodríguez conversa con el venezolano, Carlos Mendoza, quien es coach de IF de los #Yankees. pic.twitter.com/qA1Tk1BR0M — Daniel Álvarez Montes (@DaniAlvarez_16) August 21, 2018

What a week for the former Yankee. And did we mention who's running the Marlins, New York's opponent, these days?