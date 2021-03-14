For those who believed that love had died once it was reported that celebrity power couple Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez had broken up, there's some good news for you all today. The two reportedly have not ended their relationship, and are just currently trying to figure things out, according to a joint statement.

"All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things," the statement read, per USA Today.

The statement was released Saturday, just a day after outlets such as Page Six and TMZ had independently reported that the couple had called it quits. Those reports indicated that the cause of the split was Rodriguez video chatting with reality television star Madison LeCroy which added to problems that already existed

"Jennifer was really embarrassed by it," a source told Page Six.

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in 2019 after two years of dating. There were wedding plans for the two, but those have been canceled twice, per Lopez, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Their most recent public appearance was the inauguration of President Joe Biden. Lopez was a performer at the event and sang a mash-up of "This Land is Your Land," "America the Beautiful" and her own hit "Let's Get Loud."