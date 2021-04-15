Former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez and pop music sensation Jennifer Lopez are officially calling it quits. The power couple announced on Thursday that they are breaking up and focusing on remaining friends.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," Rodriguez and Lopez told TODAY in a joint statement. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Reports first circulated in March that the couple had called off their engagement, but multiple sources told TODAY at the time that the two "never officially broke up" but instead were still together and "working through some things."

Then, breakup rumors swirled again earlier this week when Lopez shared a series of photos from the set of her new movie, "Shotgun Wedding," on Instagram and she was not wearing an engagement ring.

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in 2019 after dating for two years. While still together, their wedding plans were canceled twice as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Their most recent public appearance together was at the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Lopez was a performer at the event and sang a mash-up of "This Land is Your Land," "America the Beautiful" and her own hit "Let's Get Loud." Rodriguez was seen at the event.