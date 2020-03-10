Alex Rodriguez on buying the Mets: 'If the opportunity came up, I would certainly look at it'
Rodriguez grew up loving the Mets
It's no secret that Fred Wilpon and Jeff Wilpon are looking to sell the New York Mets, but a deal hasn't been reached despite there being interest. On Monday, former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" and was asked if he'd consider purchasing the team if the opportunity presented itself.
"I love New York City number one, a lot of people don't know this," Rodriguez said. "Growing up, I was a big Mets fan. With the exception of my daughters' birth, the best years of my life were in 1986 and 2009 when we won. If the opportunity came up, I would certainly look at it."
Last month, the New York Post reported that Rodriguez was kicking the tires on potentially buying the Mets. This came after a reported deal between the Wilpons and billionaire Steve Cohen ended up falling through.
It's likely that Rodriguez would have to be a minority owner or part of a group if he were seriously interested in buying the team. After all, the Mets' price tag is going to be in the neighborhood of $3 billion.
Rodriguez has been retired from baseball since 2016 and currently serves as an analyst for ESPN. The former slugger is obviously very familiar with the New York market from his time with the Yankees and he won a World Series there in 2009. It would make for quite the storyline if ARod were to get in on ownership of the Mets. He would be in the same division as former teammate Derek Jeter, who currently is the CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins.
