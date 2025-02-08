With Patrick Mahomes looking to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a third consecutive Super Bowl victory on Sunday, Alex Rodriguez is really glad the superstar quarterback didn't take his advice years ago. In a social media post celebrating Mahomes, Rodriguez admitted he tried to steer Mahomes toward baseball.

When Patrick's father, Pat, pitched for the Texas Rangers in 2001, Mahomes spent a lot of time absorbing whatever insight he could from Rodriguez. When Mahomes started showing an interest in football, Rodriguez tried to convince him to stick with baseball.

"I remember saying, 'Patrick, there is no future in football. You are a baseball player,'" Rodriguez said in an old interview he posted to Instagram. "Man, am I glad he didn't listen to me."

Mahomes played both baseball and football through high school, and he garnered serious interest from baseball programs and MLB teams. However, Mahomes went with football, and he committed to Texas Tech. Despite that, the Detroit Tigers still selected Mahomes in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

Based on what we've seen of his athleticism in the NFL, Mahomes probably would have had a lucrative baseball career, but the football path has worked out just fine. The Chiefs quarterback has two MVP awards, three Super Bowl MVP awards and he'll be going for his fourth ring on Sunday.

Football fans in Kansas City are thanking their lucky stars that Mahomes didn't heed Rodriguez's advice.