The Atlanta Braves have signed free-agent outfielder Alex Verdugo to a one-year big-league contract worth $1.5 million, the team announced on Thursday. Additionally, the Braves optioned Verdugo to Triple-A Gwinnett, where he'll begin the season as he attempts to make up for missing spring training.

Verdugo, 28, authored a career-worst year last season with the New York Yankees. In 149 games played, he managed a .233/.291/.356 slash line (83 OPS+) with 13 home runs and two stolen bases. His contributions were worth an estimated 0.8 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference. Verdugo had previously posted a 103 OPS+ and had averaged 2 WAR over the preceding three seasons. Earlier this week, The Athletic reported that Verdugo hadn't been offered a single major-league deal all offseason.

The Braves are expected to enter the season with Jurickson Profar and Jarred Kelenic logging time in the corner outfield spots. Kelenic, who has a minor-league option remaining, seems like the potential odd man out if and when Verdugo is deemed ready to join the big-league roster. Kelenic hit .231/.286/.393 (87 OPS+) in his first season with the Braves and hasn't performed better this spring.

Verdugo is the fourth outfielder the Braves have added to their 40-player roster since the end of last season, joining Profar, Bryan De La Cruz, and Carlos D. Rodriguez. Additionally, the Braves signed veteran Jake Marisnick to a minor-league contract.

Of course, the Braves will also have Ronald Acuña Jr. to fold back into their lineup once he fully recovers from the torn ACL that ended his campaign last summer. Acuña has yet to appear in spring-training action himself, and will instead gain his reps by going out on a rehab assignment once the year starts. His exact timeline for returning to the lineup remains unclear.

The Braves will open their season on March 27 against the San Diego Padres.