Give or take a few games, we're just about one month into MLB action this year. As such, let's put together our own All-MLB team for the season to this point. We could probably call it the All-MLB Team, So Far.

Before moving forward, I can't stress this enough: This team has been put together strictly on what we've seen thus far in 2026. Past performance or expected future performance do not matter one iota. Given the small sample, we should end up with some fun names on here, but that doesn't mean this is predictive for the entire season. It's a snapshot in time.

In fact, maybe it would be fun to try to figure out how many of them stick all year.

Let's get to it.

Catcher: Drake Baldwin, Braves

No sophomore slump here for the 2025 National League Rookie of the Year. Baldwin has been absurd. He's hitting .311 with a 155 OPS+, seven homers and 25 RBI. He leads the NL in hits and leads the majors in runs scored. The 25-year-old catcher is one of the main reasons the Braves are tied for the best record in baseball.

Runner-up: Shea Langeliers, Athletics

First baseman: Ben Rice, Yankees

Was last year Rice's breakout season or just a teaser for his star turn? Through 28 games, he's hitting .322/.447/.744 (226 OPS+) with eight doubles, 10 homers and 23 RBI. He's gone from spare part to one of the most important members of the Yankees' lineup and they sport the best record in the American League. As a bonus, his catcher eligibility in fantasy baseball is a cheat code.

Runner-up: Matt Olson, Braves

Second baseman: Nico Hoerner, Cubs

The NL leader in WAR, Hoerner has gotten to the point defensively where he makes dazzling plays seem routine. Did you catch this one on Friday night?

He's also hitting .297, is 7-for-7 in stolen bases, has 24 RBI despite hitting leadoff most games and appears to have added some power with four home runs.

Runner-up: Xavier Edwards, Marlins

Third baseman: Kevin McGonigle, Tigers

The rookie has split time, nearly evenly, between third base and shortstop, but he fits better at third on our team. His defensive scores at third are exceptional in a small sample, helping to spur him to the top of the WAR leaderboard. Yes, for all of baseball. He's also hitting .330/.423/.528 with 11 doubles, two triples, two homers, 12 RBI, 22 runs and two steals. He also has a flair for the dramatic already.

Runner-up: Max Muncy, Dodgers

Shortstop: Elly De La Cruz, Reds

The Reds have only had three 30-30 guys in their history and the closest anyone ever came to 40-40 was when Eric Davis had 37 homers and 50 steals in 1987. I bring this up because De La Cruz right now has nine home runs and six steals in 28 games. We know he's capable of a higher rate of stolen bases too, as he stole 67 in 2024. One of the most fun players in baseball continues to take steps forward as an all-around beast.

Runner-up: Otto Lopez, Marlins

Left fielder: Austin Martin, Twins

This was a very competitive position, but what swung it for me was Martin's ability to get on base. He's hitting .327, but thanks to 18 walks (and only 13 strikeouts) in 76 plate appearances, he has exactly a .500 OBP. He literally hasn't made an out 50% of the time he's stepped to the plate. There's so much value in that.

Runner-up: Riley Greene, Tigers

Center fielder: Michael Harris II, Braves

This version of Harris makes an eight-year, $77 million deal look like highway robbery. In exactly 100 plate appearances, he's hitting .323/.360/.559 (156 OPS+) with six homers and 20 RBI. Add in the outstanding defense and you have one of the best players in baseball to this point.

Runner-up: Andy Pages, Dodgers

Right fielder: James Wood, Nationals

No one does the "three true outcomes" game like Wood these days. The MLB leader in strikeouts last season leads again with 44 in 29 games. When he isn't whiffing, he's one of the biggest offensive forces in the game. He leads the NL in walks, which helps propel him to a .404 OBP. He also leads the league in home runs with 10. He's a run-producing machine with 21 RBI and 27 runs scored.

Runner-up: Jordan Walker, Cardinals

Designated hitter: Yordan Alvarez, Astros

Here's your MVP for the first month, despite being saddled on what has been a bad Astros team. Alvarez leads the majors in average, OBP, slugging, OPS, OPS+, hits, home runs, total bases and WAR (FanGraphs version). He was already one of the most fearsome hitters in baseball, but he has a "man on a mission" look to him. He's slashing .358/.465/.755 with nine doubles, 11 homers and 26 RBI.

Runner-up: Moisés Ballesteros, Cubs

Starting pitcher: José Soriano, Angels

When a stretch of games from a starting pitcher makes me look up 2015 Jake Arrieta, we're in the midst of something special. Soriano is on pace for the first 15-WAR pitching season since Walter Johnson. He has a 0.24 ERA and 0.82 WHIP with 43 strikeouts in 37 ⅔ innings. He's only given up one run! One! It was a solo homer from our catcher on this list. I can forgive Soriano for that. He's been damn near perfect otherwise.

Perhaps the most telling stat? The Angels are 6-0 when Soriano pitches and 6-18 when he doesn't.

Runner-up: Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers

Relief pitcher: Mason Miller, Padres

Miller, who leads the majors with 10 saves, finally gave up a run Monday night. Two, in fact! That follows 12 scoreless appearances in one of the most impressive runs for a reliever we've ever seen. He now has a 1.26 ERA and a 0.558 WHIP (only eight baserunners in 14 ⅓ innings, three of which came Monday). He's struck out 28 against two walks. We often see closers go through stretches of total domination, but it's difficult to recall one starting the season with such a level of dominance. He's automatic.

Runner-up: Riley O'Brien, Cardinals