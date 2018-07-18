All-Star Game 2018: Aaron Judge breaks slight Yankees drought with home run off Max Scherzer

WASHINGTON -- Yankees All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge has prodigious power. You might have heard something about it. He put it on display in a big way Tuesday night in the All-Star Game, when he turned around Max Scherzer for a booming blast to lead off the second inning:

ALL RISE IN THE ALL STAR GAME.



Aaron Judge goes YARD off Max Scherzer. pic.twitter.com/O7KsG13Tx4 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 18, 2018

That put the AL ahead 1-0. Also, his teammate Gleyber Torres is a rookie in baseball and on taking Twitter video, apparently:

My First all star video and your first HR 🔥🔥🔥😱 @TheJudge44 pic.twitter.com/9HvWkoKdq9 — Gleyber Torres (@TorresGleyber) July 18, 2018

Hold it the other way, Rook!

On a serious note, this was a drought-breaker for the Yankees.

No Yankee has recorded a hit in an All Star Game since Derek Jeter went 2-for-2 in his final season in 2014 (2017: Judge 0-3, Sanchez 0-2; 2016: Beltran 0-1; 2015: Teixeira 0-2, Gardner 0-2).



Will Judge snap the streak tonight? — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) July 17, 2018

That hit snapped an 0-10 run for the Yankees in the Midsummer Classic. Oh, those poor, long-suffering Yankees fans.

It was also the first Yankees home run in the All-Star Game since Jason Giambi took Billy Wagner yard in 2002.

