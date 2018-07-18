All-Star Game 2018: Aaron Judge breaks slight Yankees drought with home run off Max Scherzer
The Yankees hadn't had a hit in the All-Star Game since Derek Jeter, but Aaron Judge homered on Tuesday
WASHINGTON -- Yankees All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge has prodigious power. You might have heard something about it. He put it on display in a big way Tuesday night in the All-Star Game, when he turned around Max Scherzer for a booming blast to lead off the second inning:
That put the AL ahead 1-0. Also, his teammate Gleyber Torres is a rookie in baseball and on taking Twitter video, apparently:
Hold it the other way, Rook!
On a serious note, this was a drought-breaker for the Yankees.
That hit snapped an 0-10 run for the Yankees in the Midsummer Classic. Oh, those poor, long-suffering Yankees fans.
It was also the first Yankees home run in the All-Star Game since Jason Giambi took Billy Wagner yard in 2002.
