All-Star Game 2018: Aaron Judge breaks slight Yankees drought with home run off Max Scherzer

The Yankees hadn't had a hit in the All-Star Game since Derek Jeter, but Aaron Judge homered on Tuesday

WASHINGTON -- Yankees All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge has prodigious power. You might have heard something about it. He put it on display in a big way Tuesday night in the All-Star Game, when he turned around Max Scherzer for a booming blast to lead off the second inning: 

That put the AL ahead 1-0. Also, his teammate Gleyber Torres is a rookie in baseball and on taking Twitter video, apparently: 

Hold it the other way, Rook! 

On a serious note, this was a drought-breaker for the Yankees. 

That hit snapped an 0-10 run for the Yankees in the Midsummer Classic. Oh, those poor, long-suffering Yankees fans. 

It was also the first Yankees home run in the All-Star Game since Jason Giambi took Billy Wagner yard in 2002. 

