All-Star Game 2018: How to watch, start time, channel, live stream info for MLB's Midsummer Classic

The All-Star break gets underway with a bang -- a very literal one -- thanks to the Home Run Derby on Monday night, but the biggest event of the week, the All-Star Game itself, arrives on Tuesday.

But where, exactly, will baseball's best be suiting up and playing against each other?

That would be Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., home of the NL East's Washington Nationals.

In 2017, the All-Star Game was held in Miami, at Marlins Park. The year before it landed at the San Diego Padres' Petco Park.

How to watch the 2018 MLB All-Star Game