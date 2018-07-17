All-Star Game 2018 live updates: Highlights, starting lineups and more from Nationals Park

Major League Baseball's annual All-Star Game is upon is. This year is the 89th edition, taking place at Nationals Park in Washington.

The starting pitching matchup for the second straight year features Max Scherzer of the host Nationals taking on Chris Sale of the Red Sox in a battle of All-Star Game veterans. The AL is managed by A.J. Hinch of the Astros, while the Dodgers' Dave Roberts oversees the NL roster.

We have live updates of all the action below in our live blog.

All-Star Game: Live updates from Nationals Park

American League starting lineup

National League starting lineup

Reminder: This year's game will not impact home-field advantage in the World Series. As for the stakes, they're reasonably high as exhibition baseball games go. Here's what else you need to know about the All-Star Game: