All-Star Game 2018: Starting lineups, plus what you need to know as MLB's best take center stage in Washington D.C.

On Tuesday night, Major League Baseball will play its annual All-Star Game. This year is the 89th edition and it will take place at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. The starting pitching matchup for the second straight year will feature Max Scherzer of the host Nationals taking on Chris Sale of the Red Sox in a battle of All-Star Game veterans. The AL will be managed by A.J. Hinch of the Astros, while the Dodgers' Dave Roberts will oversee the NL roster.

Here's how to watch all the action and an update on the weather in D.C., and below you'll find the starting lineups:

American League starting lineup

National League starting lineup

Reminder: This year's game will not impact home-field advantage in the World Series. As for the stakes, they're reasonably high as exhibition baseball games go. Here's where the series stands as of the end of last year's contest:

All-time All-Star Game series.



43-43-2



AL: 361 runs

NL: 361 runs — CBS Sports MLB (@CBSSportsMLB) July 12, 2017

