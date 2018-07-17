All-Star Game 2018: Starting lineups, plus what you need to know as MLB's best take center stage in Washington D.C.
Here's what you need to know about Tuesday's Midsummer Classic
On Tuesday night, Major League Baseball will play its annual All-Star Game. This year is the 89th edition and it will take place at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. The starting pitching matchup for the second straight year will feature Max Scherzer of the host Nationals taking on Chris Sale of the Red Sox in a battle of All-Star Game veterans. The AL will be managed by A.J. Hinch of the Astros, while the Dodgers' Dave Roberts will oversee the NL roster.
Here's how to watch all the action and an update on the weather in D.C., and below you'll find the starting lineups:
American League starting lineup
- Mookie Betts, RF, Red Sox
- Jose Altuve, 2B, Astros
- Mike Trout, CF, Los Angeles Angels
- J.D. Martinez, DH, Red Sox
- Jose Ramirez, 3B, Cleveland Indians
- Aaron Judge, LF, New York Yankees
- Manny Machado, SS, Baltimore Orioles
- Jose Abreu, 1B, Chicago White Sox
- Salvador Perez, C, Kansas City Royals
Chris Sale, SP, Red Sox
National League starting lineup
- Javier Baez, 2B, Chicago Cubs
- Nolan Arenado, 3B, Colorado Rockies
- Paul Goldschmidt, DH, Arizona Diamondbacks
- Freddie Freeman, 1B, Atlanta Braves
- Matt Kemp, LF, Dodgers
- Bryce Harper, CF, Nationals
- Nick Markakis, RF, Atlanta Braves
- Brandon Crawford, SS, San Francisco Giants
- Willson Contreras, C, Chicago Cubs
Max Scherzer, SP, Nationals
Reminder: This year's game will not impact home-field advantage in the World Series. As for the stakes, they're reasonably high as exhibition baseball games go. Here's where the series stands as of the end of last year's contest:
Who wins the 2018 MLB All-Star Game? And where does all the value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out Adam Thompson's pick for the MLB All-Star Game, all from the expert on a ridiculous 107-69 MLB streak!
You can follow along with all the action here, as we'll be providing live updates throughout the night, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.
2018 MLB All-Star Game: Live updates from Nationals Park
If the live blog feature below does not load, please click here.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pudge: One-game playoff could be tweaked
If the Red Sox or Yankees fail to win the AL East, one of them is sure to be stuck in MLB's...
-
Where is the 2018 MLB All-Star Game?
Everything you need to know about this season's All-Star Game
-
All-Star Game: Why NL is home team again
The NL has hosted the last three All-Star Games, including 2016 when the AL was the designated...
-
Stand Up To Cancer's 10-year anniversary
MLB has had a relationship with the charity for 10 years and has generated $43 million in...
-
MLBPA chief: DH in NL gaining steam
The DH could be coming to the NL sooner than later
-
ASG: Afternoon rain, clear for game time
Heavy rain is expected in the afternoon, though it'll be all clear by game time