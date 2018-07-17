All-Star Game 2018: Starting lineups, plus what you need to know as MLB's best take center stage in Washington

On Tuesday night, Major League Baseball will play its annual All-Star Game. This year is the 89th edition and it will take place at Nationals Park in Washington. The starting pitching matchup for the second straight year will feature Max Scherzer of the host Nationals taking on Chris Sale of the Red Sox in a battle of All-Star Game veterans. The AL will be managed by A.J. Hinch of the Astros, while the Dodgers' Dave Roberts will oversee the NL roster.

Here's how to watch all the action and an update on the weather in D.C., and below you'll find the starting lineups:

American League starting lineup

National League starting lineup

Reminder: This year's game will not impact home-field advantage in the World Series. As for the stakes, they're reasonably high as exhibition baseball games go. Here's what else you need to know about the All-Star Game:

The series is knotted 43-43-2 and the scores add up to 361 runs for both teams through 88 games.



The AL has won the last five All-Star Games, and 12 of the last 15.



It's the second time in history the same pitchers have started against each other in consecutive years. That dates back to Red Ruffing of the Yankees and Paul Derringer of the Reds in 1939-40.



Sale is starting for the third straight year, joining Hall of Famers Lefty Gomez (1933-1935) and Robin Roberts (1953-1955) as the only pitchers to start three straight games.



Scherzer will become the 12th pitcher to start the Midsummer Classic in his home ballpark and the first since Matt Harvey of the New York Mets at Citi Field in 2013.



Bryce Harper and Max Scherzer have the opportunity to become the first to win All-Star Game MVP at home since Pedro Martinez at Fenway Park in 1999.

